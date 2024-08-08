Between the leaks and the expectations of some fresh new hardware, there hasn't been a dull moment when it comes to the Google Pixel 9 series launch this year. That said, Google has now solidified this even further today with the surprise announcement on its socials of an after-party filled with celebrities and AI demos to celebrate.





Pixel 9 keynote. Although Google hasn't publicly announced the lineup, The "Made by Google After Party" will be livestreamed on YouTube on August 13th, right after thekeynote. Although Google hasn't publicly announced the lineup, according to reports , the show will be hosted by Keke Palmer. It will also reportedly feature appearances from Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, fashion designer Joe Ando, and other surprise celebrity guests and performances. It promises a blend of live demos and pre-recorded segments showcasing the Pixel's latest AI-powered features.









In recent years, Google has been increasingly focused on promoting its Pixel phones. The company has invested heavily in marketing and advertising, and it has also partnered with celebrities and influencers to raise awareness of the brand. The "After Party" is just the latest example of Google's efforts to make the Pixel a household name.





However, this is reportedly not just a tech showcase. Google's Vice President of Devices & Services Marketing, Daryl Butler, expressed excitement about the event, emphasizing the company's commitment to showcasing the latest AI features in its Pixel portfolio. The "After Party" is expected to be a unique and entertaining way to learn about the new Pixel 9 series and its innovative AI capabilities.





In addition to the celebrity appearances and live demos, the "After Party" promises to be an exciting and informative event for anyone interested in the latest Pixel technology.



