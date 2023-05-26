Google and the EU join forces to create laws about AI before it enslaves us all
AI is awesome. It can help us find things faster, sort out information in a more clean manner, help us get inspired and even streamline our creative efforts. Oh, and personally, I play a lot of old pen-and-paper role playing games with ChatGPT, because nowadays no one has the time to sit down and learn three hundred pages worth of rules.
As such, numerous countries are already considering creating laws concerning the technology and what people can use it for. The EU itself seems to be interested in making a Pact about AI and it has gotten itself a very reliable partner: Google itself.
Now, Google isn’t any stranger to AI. Bard is its platform and we’re expecting to start hearing about it way more often this year, as it is going to become available to a wider audience. Not only that, but until recently, the man that basically invented modern AI himself was a Google employee. But then he left so he can fight the dangers of AI instead.
But the fact of the matter is that if there was ever a company that can help out with making the right type of laws about Artificial Intelligence, it's Google. After all, lesser AI has been fueling a ton of Google's products for years now, including its flagship phones, like the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7a.
But what about the AI Pact itself? Well, according to Reuters, the aim here is fair regulation. As of now, the Union is still waiting on other countries to pitch in with their ideas and suggestions. The goal is to have a draft finalized before the end of 2023.
Sundar Pichai — Google’s CEO — already paid a visit to the EU Parliament, where it became apparent that both parties believe that this pre-emptive approach to legislation is the right call. You know, before AI rises up and enslaves us all.
And all of that is great! But what is not so great is the fact that AI is unknowingly stealing art. Not only that, but it is getting smart enough to maybe replace you at your job. And you know what? Those are scary thoughts, because they can disrupt the way that we humans… live our lives.
