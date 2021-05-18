Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions

At Google I/O the company introduced a web based feature for smartphones that helps diagnose skin conditions. The feature uses AI (artificial intelligence) to detect dermatological conditions. The company also announced plans for its AI to be used by doctors for diagnosing breast cancer and tuberculosis as well.



Google says that the diagnosis from the tool is only a suggestion and its point is to give you more information. You should still seek medical help if you have a problem.



According to the company, each year they see around ten billion Google searches about skin, hair and nail conditions. Two billion people suffer from such issues worldwide. The new dermatology AI tool will be available in the EU at first later this year. It has passed clinical validation and is marked as a Class I medical device in the EU, but not yet in the USA.