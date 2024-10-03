New AI-based capabilities are being added now to the iOS and Android Google apps

Thanks to AI, Google is expanding the ways that we can access and use Google Search and users are loving it. According to Google in a blog published this morning , those who use the AI-generated AI Overviews on Google Search not only use Search more, they also are more satisfied with the results. Combining AI Overview with Google Lens' visual search brings AI-crafted results to more users since Lens is used by almost 20 billion visual searchers each month.

Shoot a video using Google Lens, ask a question, and you'll get an AI Overview containing your answer









Earlier this year Google brought AI Overview to Lens allowing you to use your camera to point out a subject, ask a question, and get an AI Overview of your subject. Google says that this feature is driving increased use of Lens and younger users in the 18-24 age bracket are using Lens helping it become one of the fastest-growing Search options. Google says that you can now take a video and ask questions about the moving objects in the recording and receive an AI Overview about the subject.









Google says that this feature is now available worldwide on the iOS and Android versions of the Google app. This functionality is offered to Search Lab members signed up for the "AI Overviews and more" experiment, with support for English queries. And anytime you take a photo using Lens, your voice can be used to ask a question. All you need to do is point your camera, hold the shutter button, and ask your question. Voice input in English is also available globally right now for iOS and Android versions of the Google app.









You will also start seeing more helpful information from Google about products you're interested in. Starting this week, you'll see what Google calls a "dramatically more helpful results page that shows key information about the product you’re looking for, including reviews, price info across retailers, and where to buy."





Let's say you see a backpack that someone has at the airport and you must have this for your own travels. Take a photo of it and Lens will team up with Google's advanced AI models and its Shopping Graph to identify the exact item. Google says that its Shopping Graph has info on over 45 billion products!





Circle to Search has become a simple but great addition to the Google Search tool bag. If you are watching content on your phone and hear a song that you just have to know the name of, you can get the answer without leaving the app you're using. Simply long-press the Home button or navigation bar to activate Circle to Search. Tap the music button and you'll learn the name of the song, the artist, and get a link to any YouTube video related to the tune.





Don't go away yet folks, there's more. Starting this week, Google is rolling out AI-organized search pages in the U.S. starting with recipes and "meal inspiration." As Google wrote, "You’ll now see a full-page experience, with relevant results organized just for you. You can easily explore content and perspectives from across the web including articles, videos, forums and more — all in one place." Google says that in its testing, users have found AI-organized results pages to be more helpful.

Google is adding ads to AI Overview in the U.S.







Google notes that it is testing a new design for AI Overview that adds links to supporting webpages directly within the text. Doing this has increased the traffic seen visiting the support webpages compared to the previous design. More importantly, users are finding it easier to visit sites that interest them. The new design is rolling out starting today in all countries where AI Overview is available.









Since there is no such thing as a free lunch, in the U.S., you might notice ads in the AI Overview. Google is testing the placement of ads in the AI Overview to make it easier for people to find the products and brands that they are interested in. Google says, "We’ve seen that people are finding ads directly within AI Overviews helpful because they can quickly connect with relevant businesses, products and services to take the next step."





Ahem. There also might be monetary rewards for Google by adding ads to AI Overview in the U.S.

