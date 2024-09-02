Google will not use data shared by school accounts to improve Gemini
Gemini's added protection for school accounts | Screenshot credit: GoogleGoogle revealed earlier this year plans to add data protection for educators and students who didn’t have a Gemini Education license as an additional service with their school accounts.
Starting today, the added protection while using Gemini is finally available free of charge. According to Google, the added data protection is available to Google Workspace for Education users in every language and country where Gemini is officially accessible.
Thanks to the new layer of security, the data shared will only be used for responses to a user’s prompts and will not be used to improve Gemini or other generative AI models, Google explains.
It’s important to mention that the added data protection is only available for educators and students 18 years and older. However, Google promised to bring Gemini as an additional service with these added data protections available to teen students too, although a timeframe isn’t available at this time.
A new setting will be rolling out over the course of the next several weeks, which will allow admins to turn Gemini on or off for their users. When Gemini is enabled, users can get started by visiting gemini.google.com.
Keep in mind that this update to Gemini only affects Google Workspace Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus customers.
