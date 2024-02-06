Gmail's upgraded reply box is about to reach more users





For Gmail users, responding to emails on the mobile app is about to become even more convenient. Following several months of testing, a new chat-style reply box is now about to be rolled out to a wider audience.As noticed by AssembleDebug (via), Gmail is making a change by replacing the Reply button with a sleek quick compose box, and this update is now expanding to a larger user base. The updated message box occupies the bottom position in the email thread, bidding farewell to the traditional Reply, Reply All, and Forward buttons.