Gmail's upgraded reply box is about to reach more users
For Gmail users, responding to emails on the mobile app is about to become even more convenient. Following several months of testing, a new chat-style reply box is now about to be rolled out to a wider audience.
As noticed by AssembleDebug (via Android Police), Gmail is making a change by replacing the Reply button with a sleek quick compose box, and this update is now expanding to a larger user base. The updated message box occupies the bottom position in the email thread, bidding farewell to the traditional Reply, Reply All, and Forward buttons.
This tweak to Gmail's interface was first spotted in November last year, and now it's making its way to more users with the 2024.01.14.599541078 version of Gmail for Android. Just a heads up, this change is currently Android-specific, so iOS users might have to wait a bit to see it on their devices.
This Gmail redesign is just one of the ways Google is enhancing the email experience. Recent reports hint at Google developing an AI-powered "Help me write" feature, enabling users to use their voice to draft emails or instruct the AI on the content. Additionally, Google introduced a new Unsubscribe button at the top of emails in the Gmail mobile app, making it easier to stop receiving unwanted emails.
Google has started rolling out the new reply UI in Gmail more widely. Should be available for most users with Gmail version - 2024.01.14.599541078.Release. #Gmail#Google#Androidhttps://t.co/ZgbgOyTvQgpic.twitter.com/i5AJDLTZs8— AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) February 3, 2024
In the screenshot, you can see that the buttons are gone, making room for the new message box. The redesign gives off a vibe similar to instant messaging apps. However, you can choose your reply type (reply, reply all, or forward) and edit recipients in the refreshed interface.
When you begin typing, the keyboard appears, and the text field moves toward the center of your screen, resembling a typical chat app. Importantly, you still maintain visibility of the email you're responding to.
