Some iPhone and iPad users receive warning from Google not to log in to Gmail under this scenario

Google hasn't finished updating all of its iOS apps for a few months now. That has reportedly been done to prevent Google from having to submit to Apple an App Privacy report for all of the iOS apps it offers. This report reveals all of the user data that a particular app can acquire from an iOS and iPadOS user before the latter installs said app. Apple demanded that all apps updated after December 7th include the App Privacy report with its listing in the App Store. And even though early in January Google said that it would soon update most of its iOS apps, that never happened.

Gmail issues warning to iOS users in some scenarios due to the lack of an update







According to a tweet from Techmeme editor Spencer Dailey (via MacRumors ), it has been so long since the Gmail app for iOS/iPadOS has been updated that those who log into a new account for the app will receive a warning message saying that they should update the app because the version being used does not have the latest security features. But this is merely a warning, and you can still continue to sign in with a new account "if you understand the risks." Besides, Google does not offer an update to the iOS/iPadOS version of the app. The version of Gmail currently available for the iPhone and iPad is version 6.0.201115 and it has not been updated since December 1st. Some iPhone and iPad users are not seeing this message when logging into a new account for the iOS version of Gmail. That's because Google is busy pushing out a server-side update that gets rid of the warning message for some users.









The App Privacy reports can be found on an app's listing in the App Store under the Ratings & Review and What's New sections. It will show the data that the app can collect and link to the user's ID. It will also show data that can be collected, but cannot be linked to the user's ID. The App Privacy report lists all of the data that an app can collect, not all of the data that it will definitely obtain from an iOS user.









Google has added the App Privacy label to some of its iOS apps like YouTube, but has still failed to add the label to its popular iOS apps such as Google Search, Google Photos, Google Maps, and others. Besides YouTube, some of the other Google apps made for iOS that do have the App Privacy label include:



