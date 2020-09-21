Gmail update for iOS 14 brings a long-awaited feature for iPhones
In order to use this function, you’ll need your iOS device and Gmail app to both be up to date. Then, you can go to Settings > Gmail to switch it to default. This is a major change in tune for the Cupertino-based tech firm, which is famous for its ‘walled garden’ principle of maintaining tight control over all parts of its ecosystem.
So why switch to Gmail? It’s the most popular email client worldwide, for one, and the enhanced syncing with non-Apple devices could be an attractive proposition to some. Plus, while Apple’s software is renowned for its security, April’s news concerning major weaknesses in the Mail app have proven that it isn’t perfect. The Google vs. Apple debate is really a whole different debate, but the important thing is that Apple is now offering the choice.
Have you updated to iOS 14, and if so, are you switching up your default apps?