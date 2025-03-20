Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

The Account Switcher is moving back to its previous location in the Gmail for Android app

The Google Account Switcher is the part of the settings menu on Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, and other apps that allows you to switch between your Google accounts without having to sign out and sign back in. It can be accessed by tapping the profile icon with your image or initials on the upper right side of the display. Whoever came up with the idea, which has been around for several years, should have received a nice bonus and a promotion. 

Nearly half a year ago, Google moved the Gemini side panel to Gmail for iOS and Android. Other changes had to be made to accommodate this move. For example, the Google Account Switcher was moved to the left which put it inside the search bar on the right side of the pill shaped element. The Gemini "sparkle" is found in the space between the Search bar and the right edge of the screen which is where the Google Account Switcher is found on other Google apps.

At top, the previous location of the Google Account Switcher with the new look on the bottom. | Image credit-9ti5Google - The Account Switcher is moving back to its previous location in the Gmail for Android app
A fresh report notes that some Workspace users are seeing the profile icon returning to the upper right side of the display with the Gemini "sparkle" found between the Search bar and the profile icon containing the Google Account Switcher. The return to the the latter design has been spotted on version 2025.03.02.x of Gmail although it is not a build version that is widely available at the moment.

At left, the old attachments menu with the new menu on the right. | Image credit-9to5Google - The Account Switcher is moving back to its previous location in the Gmail for Android app
You might wonder why Google will change around elements on one of its apps and then return them to their previous locations. Don't overthink things. You should simply appreciate Google's willingness to shake things up and then act like nothing ever happened if the evidence shows that the change isn't appreciated by users.

Google also made another change to the Gmail app for Android, this time with the attachment menu that is used when composing an email. Tapping on the paper clip icon at the top of the screen while composing an email reveals a new menu with options such as menu with options for Photos, Camera, Files, and Drive. Each option features an icon and the new Camera listing allows you to quickly attach a new picture to your message. This change also has yet to be widely rolled out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

