Android Software updates Apps Google

Gmail redesign brings changes perfect for the times

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 15, 2020, 3:04 PM
Gmail redesign brings changes perfect for the times
Big changes are coming to the Gmail app for Android users. A tipster found several slides on Twitter (via 9to5Google) revealing that a redesign will launch next week that will include video integration for the app.  After the redesign, Google will promote Gmail as "your new home for work." Some of the changes include Meet integration for Gmail (which some iOS users can already access). Tabs placed on the bottom of the app will include one for "Chat" and another for "Rooms," along with tabs for "Mail" and "Meet."


Users will also be able to share conversations, files, and tasks with members of a team. And with picture-in-picture and side-by-side document editing in "Chat," users will be able to see who they are working with. Gmail will also "elevate" important rooms and nudge you when you haven't responded in a timely manner to a "Chat." Google also made some suggestions on how to host a productive meeting including asking participants to raise their hands whenever they have something to say. Google also recommends having a Q&A session following a meeting and taking attendance. Breakout rooms are suggested so that larger groups can split into smaller groups for "parallel discussions."


Last month Google added Chat to Gmail for G Suite customers. This gives paying G Suite customers the ability to access fullscreen rooms and messages while it replaces Hangouts. Google also recommends the use of a digital whiteboard that integrates Jam and Meet.


With the U.S. still having serious problems with the coronavirus, this could be the way that Americans conduct business for some time.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more
Popular stories
OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
Popular stories
OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless