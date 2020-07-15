Gmail redesign brings changes perfect for the times

Big changes are coming to the Gmail app for Android users. A tipster found several slides on Twitter (via 9to5Google ) revealing that a redesign will launch next week that will include video integration for the app. After the redesign, Google will promote Gmail as "your new home for work." Some of the changes include Meet integration for Gmail (which some iOS users can already access). Tabs placed on the bottom of the app will include one for "Chat" and another for "Rooms," along with tabs for "Mail" and "Meet."









Users will also be able to share conversations, files, and tasks with members of a team. And with picture-in-picture and side-by-side document editing in "Chat," users will be able to see who they are working with. Gmail will also "elevate" important rooms and nudge you when you haven't responded in a timely manner to a "Chat." Google also made some suggestions on how to host a productive meeting including asking participants to raise their hands whenever they have something to say. Google also recommends having a Q&A session following a meeting and taking attendance. Breakout rooms are suggested so that larger groups can split into smaller groups for "parallel discussions."









Last month Google added Chat to Gmail for G Suite customers. This gives paying G Suite customers the ability to access fullscreen rooms and messages while it replaces Hangouts. Google also recommends the use of a digital whiteboard that integrates Jam and Meet.









With the U.S. still having serious problems with the coronavirus, this could be the way that Americans conduct business for some time.