The global variant of Oppo's new foldable clamshell visits the FCC and the Bluetooth SIG

The Oppo Find N2 is the company's second-generation vertical foldable phone. Oppo has been able to make the device lighter and thinner, and has reduced the visibility of the crease on the screen which might be one of the main issues holding back consumers from buying a foldable phone. So what is the number one issue keeping foldables out of the hands of consumers? Survey says...pricing!







Starting at a price of $1,800 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, one has to be an NBA player, a Major League Baseball free agent, a hedge-fund manager, or a crypto bro like Sam Bankman-Fried to afford a foldable phone. But we got off on a tangent there, so let's get back to the main topic: the Oppo Find N2 Flip. While the Find N2 folds inwards like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Find N2 Flip is a clamshell flipper like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and has already been released in China.



The global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip visits the FCC







According to mysmartprice , the global version of the phone paid a little visit with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission which is better known by the initials FCC. The phone wasn't listed by its name, but the model number of CPH2437 and the phone's measurements of 166.2mm (length) by 75.2mm (width) when unfolded match earlier leaks about the device. Other information revealed by the FCC shows that the clamshell will run on Oppo's ColorOS 13 which is based on Android 13.









The Oppo Find N2 Flip will be powered by a pair of batteries that combine to offer a capacity of 4300mAh. It isn't clear whether the phone will be offered in the U.S.; the global variant will be sold in Europe. It is possible that FCC certification would allow the device to be sold through Amazon. Other Oppo phones are available from the online retailer. Any smartphone used in the states must be certified by the regulatory agency.





Oppo's clamshell foldable also received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). This listing confirmed that the phone will be using Bluetooth 5.3. The Find N2 Flip opens along the horizontal axis to reveal a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution, an LTPO-driven refresh rate with a range of 1-120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. It also has a center-placed hole-punch front-facing 32MP camera. The latter is used for selfies and video chats.

Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a relatively large cover screen







The Oppo Find N2 Flip will sport a powerful MediaTek SoC as the Dimensity 9000+ chipset will be under the hood packing up to 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The aforementioned 4300mAh dual-battery capacity will fast charge at 44W out of the box. The cover display is large, as far as such things go, weighing in at 3.26 inches with a 382 x 720 resolution. That is bigger than the 2.7-inch cover display on the Motorola RAZR (2022). And the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 measures 1.9 inches.









The price of the phone in China is equivalent to $860 and as tasty as that might seem (especially compared to the $999.99 starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4) U.S. availability of the global version is questionable although the Chinese model can be bought on eBay for prices ranging from $1,000-$1,800. Additionally, using current foreign exchange rates to compute the dollar price of a foreign product usually doesn't work out. The global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip might be released sometime during the first quarter of 2023.





The Find N2 Flip will not only be competing with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it also competes overseas with the Motorola RAZR and the Huawei P50 Pocket. For the first half of this year, Samsung was the top foldable phone manufacturer worldwide with its two models scooping up 62% of the market. Huawei and Oppo were numbers two and three, respectively, but both trailed Sammy by a wide margin.

