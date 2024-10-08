See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Check out some amazing early deals at Amazon now and save 50% and more. Sign up for Prime prior to tomorrow!
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ALMOST HERE
Check out some amazing early deals at Amazon now and save 50% and more. Sign up for Prime prior to tomorrow!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 at an excellent price with this hot Walmart deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Watch 4 in Pink color.
Walmart is also joining the discounts in October to match Amazon, and the retailer has a generous deal on the Galaxy Watch 4. The smartwatch, which is pretty capable of handling any smartwatch business you may have for it despite being a bit old now, is now available at the retailer with a great $55 off of its retail price.

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm BT now $55 off at Walmart (28% off!)

The black color of the Galaxy Watch 4 with Bluetooth connection is now discounted at Walmart. This deal is available for you with Walmart+ early access and keep in mind, stocks are running out fast so if you're eyeing it, act now!
$55 off (28%)
$144
$199
Buy at Walmart


Deals at Walmart are amazing right now, and stocks are running out very fast, so if you're eyeing this deal, you better move now before someone else grabs it. The $55 discount is available for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with Bluetooth connectivity and in Black color. Other color variants are currently out of stock (we don't know when those will be back in).

Keep in mind that this deal requires Walmart+ so you can get early access to it. This means that if you want to take advantage of this hot deal before it's officially launched on Walmart, you can get your membership to Walmart+ and run with it before someone else does.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was released in 2021 and it's the perfect alternative to an Apple Watch SE that you might want. It features a sleek and elegant design which is a pleasure for everyday use. It's also very lightweight at just 30 grams, which makes it even more comfortable to wear. It's also IP68 water and dust-resistant.

The smartwatch is powered by Wear OS, which is a very successful collab between Samsung and Google. It comes with a plethora of sports and activities to choose from, which can then be tracked on Samsung Health so you monitor your progress.

You get a rundown of your daily steps, exercise, consumed calories, hydration, stress, heart rate trends, blood pressure, cardio data, blood oxygen, women's health, and more. It also comes with insightful sleep-tracking abilities so you can improve your health even further. And it also has the body composition metric if you want to get a breakdown of body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, and others.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now as Apple plays yo-yo with ergonomics
The iPhone has too many buttons now as Apple plays yo-yo with ergonomics
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless