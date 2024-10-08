Get the Galaxy Watch 4 at an excellent price with this hot Walmart deal
Walmart is also joining the discounts in October to match Amazon, and the retailer has a generous deal on the Galaxy Watch 4. The smartwatch, which is pretty capable of handling any smartwatch business you may have for it despite being a bit old now, is now available at the retailer with a great $55 off of its retail price.
Deals at Walmart are amazing right now, and stocks are running out very fast, so if you're eyeing this deal, you better move now before someone else grabs it. The $55 discount is available for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with Bluetooth connectivity and in Black color. Other color variants are currently out of stock (we don't know when those will be back in).
Keep in mind that this deal requires Walmart+ so you can get early access to it. This means that if you want to take advantage of this hot deal before it's officially launched on Walmart, you can get your membership to Walmart+ and run with it before someone else does.
The smartwatch is powered by Wear OS, which is a very successful collab between Samsung and Google. It comes with a plethora of sports and activities to choose from, which can then be tracked on Samsung Health so you monitor your progress.
You get a rundown of your daily steps, exercise, consumed calories, hydration, stress, heart rate trends, blood pressure, cardio data, blood oxygen, women's health, and more. It also comes with insightful sleep-tracking abilities so you can improve your health even further. And it also has the body composition metric if you want to get a breakdown of body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, and others.
The Galaxy Watch 4 was released in 2021 and it's the perfect alternative to an Apple Watch SE that you might want. It features a sleek and elegant design which is a pleasure for everyday use. It's also very lightweight at just 30 grams, which makes it even more comfortable to wear. It's also IP68 water and dust-resistant.
