Here's how you can score a free 5G phone

How would you like to get a free 5G phone? Sounds great, right? All you need to do is head over to your local Metro by T-Mobile retail location and purchase a OnePlus Nord N10 5G . Port-in an existing wireless number, purchase a Metro wireless plan, and you'll get a full rebate on the $299.99 price of the phone (excluding taxes). Keep in mind that you can't port over a currently active T-Mobile or Metro phone number if the number has been active over the last 180 days. According to Metro, the deal "requires validation of name, address, and date of birth provided through independent database and presentation of matching identification." There is a limit of two switcher rebates per household/family. The limited time deal is available while supplies last.





The OnePlus Nord N10 5G carries a Gorilla Glass 3 protected 6.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The FHD+ screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. This means that the display updates 90 times per second for buttery smooth scrolling and animation. Under the hood you'll find the 8nm Snapdragon 690 chipset with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. On the back of the handset is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro and a 2MP black and white camera. A front-facing 16MP selfie shooter is included. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G carries a 4300mAh battery that includes the 30W Warp Charge and Android 10 is running the show.









Metro offers three different plans that include 5G coverage from T-Mobile. Priced at $40 for one line, the first plan comes with Music Unlimited which provides users with over 40 music apps to stream that won't use up any of subscribers' monthly data. The plan comes with 10GB of High-Speed data and you can save $10 on each additional line. In other words, two lines would cost $70 per month and a family of four would be charged $130 per month.





For $50 per month for one line, Metro customers receive access to T-Mobile's 5G network, unlimited High-Speed data, 5GB of Hotspot Data each month, and 100GB of Google One cloud storage. You save $20 on each additional line. That means that you are paying $80 per month for two lines and $140 per month for a family of four.





Lastly, $60 per month buys you one line with unlimited High-Speed Data, access to T-Mobile's 5G network, 15GB of Hotspot data monthly, 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and an Amazon Prime subscription. In what just might be the best deal offered by Metro for service, four lines are just $120.





Again, the free OnePlus Nord N10 5G is being offered for a limited time only.

