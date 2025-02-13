Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple is in trouble in Germany over iOS privacy feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
Three iPhones next to each other.
Mere hours ago, it became known that Apple has finally chosen a partner to charge the iPhone with AI in China; in Europe, though, things are going south for the Cupertino giant.

Apple is once again in the crosshairs of German regulators – the US giant is facing accusations of using its market dominance to give itself an unfair advantage through its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature.

The German antitrust authority (the Federal Cartel Office – kind of cool name, when I think of it), has charged the tech giant with restricting competition by making it harder for third-party app developers to track users for advertising purposes while allegedly giving its own services a competitive edge.

If Apple fails to address these concerns, it could face daily fines, adding another chapter to the ongoing scrutiny of its business practices in Europe. I mean, Europe is handing out sanctions fiercely – while it seems that the US and China are having all the high-tech fun, coming up with innovations and different stuff. But that's another story.

As we've reported earlier, the ATT feature, introduced in 2021 with iOS 14.5, was marketed as a privacy-focused tool, allowing users to opt out of being tracked across different applications.

While this was welcomed by privacy advocates, it immediately drew backlash from companies that rely on ad tracking, most notably Meta, whose business model depends on targeted advertising. Critics argued that while Apple enforced strict tracking restrictions on third-party apps, it continued collecting valuable user data for its own advertising efforts, effectively tilting the playing field in its favor.

This could be seen as "double standards" and the Federal Cartel Office did see it that way, bringing up a case against Apple, with regulators suggesting that the company may have created artificial barriers.

German regulators signaled concerns about whether the feature was being applied in a way that unfairly benefited Apple while restricting competitors. Years ago, the Federal Cartel Office launched an investigation into whether ATT was truly a pro-privacy initiative or a strategic move to solidify Apple's control over its ecosystem.

Recommended Stories
Now, after a three-year probe, authorities have formally charged Apple, escalating the pressure on the company to change its approach.

Apple has defended its position, stating that it holds itself to a higher privacy standard than other developers and remains committed to giving users more control over their data.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process
One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process
Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy
Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy
Oneplus open 2 delayed: Company confirms no foldable phone in 2025
Oneplus open 2 delayed: Company confirms no foldable phone in 2025
Samsung's first tri-fold device could have one big thing in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung's first tri-fold device could have one big thing in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Here's how to get one of the hottest Android flagships for hundreds of dollars less – if you're willing to take the risk
Here's how to get one of the hottest Android flagships for hundreds of dollars less – if you're willing to take the risk
Apple's latest "smaller" announcement could actually be its new big cash cow
Apple's latest "smaller" announcement could actually be its new big cash cow
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless