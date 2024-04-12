Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream: A new character is coming (watch the event live)

It's less than an hour until the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream kicks off and discloses what's new in one of the most played games in the world.

Here's the livestream:
Video Thumbnail

To reveal all the details about the 4.6 update, the Genshin Impact team will be hosting a special Livestream on April 12 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4) (via AFK Gaming), so here are the starting times by various cities and countries:

  • Austin: April 12, 2024, 7:00 AM
  • Denver: April 12, 2024, 6:00 AM
  • Los Angeles: April 12, 2024, 5:00 AM
  • New York: April 12, 2024, 8:00 AM
  • Phoenix: April 12, 2024, 5:00 AM
  • Tokyo, Japan: April 12, 2024, 9:00 PM
  • London, UK: April 12, 2024, 1:00 PM

During this live show, codes for free Primogems are expected, plus information on new characters and banners. If the usual Genshin Impact schedule is enforced once again (and nothing goes wrong) Genshin Impact 4.6 is to become available on April 24, the day after Genshin Impact 4.5 concludes.

The report states that one of the biggest highlights of the 4.6 update is introducing the long-awaited character, Arlecchino, who was first teased at the beginning of Fontaine. Players can also look forward to a variety of new events and an entirely new area to explore.

Arlecchino, also known by her codename "The Knave," is an upcoming playable Pyro character. She is the Fourth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and the current director of the House of the Hearth. She is addressed as "Father" by members of the house, whom she calls her "children."

Arlecchino uses the tall female model and has a slim build with a pale complexion. Her eyes are black with red "X"-shaped pupils. She has two layers of hair. The first is short, gray, and slightly teased, with a lock on the right side which extends to the shoulders, and bangs that reach her eyebrows. Above her bangs, she wears a root of black hair, while her second layer is longer than the rest and is combed in a downward ponytail with a red-accented black ribbon.
Loading Comments...

