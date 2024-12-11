Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Gemini in Google Drive now supports folder-level queries

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An image of folders within Google Drive
Google has supercharged Gemini in Google Drive with a new folder-centric feature. Now, users can direct their AI interactions to specific folders, making it possible to request summaries of folder contents, locate particular files within them, and even analyze the overall theme of the documents.  

This enhancement expands on Gemini's existing capabilities in Google Drive, which previously allowed users to summarize individual documents, extract key facts, and interact with PDFs. By adding folder-level support, Google is making Gemini an even more powerful tool for organizing and understanding your Drive content.

Imagine you have a folder filled with research papers for a project. Instead of manually reviewing each document, you can now simply ask Gemini to summarize the folder's contents, providing a quick overview of the key findings and themes. Or, if you're looking for a specific file but can't recall its exact name, you can ask Gemini to find it based on keywords or content descriptions.  

summarizing a folder in Drive using Gemini
Focusing a Gemini search within Google Drive to a specific folder | Image credit — Google

To use this new feature, you can mention the folder name in your Gemini query using the "@" symbol. For example, you could ask "Summarize files in @-folder" or "What is the theme of the content in @-folder." Gemini will then process the information within that specific folder to provide you with the answers you need.

This update is particularly useful for those who deal with large volumes of documents in Google Drive. It streamlines the process of finding and analyzing information, allowing users to focus on their work rather than getting bogged down in file management.

It's important to note that Gemini can only analyze text documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations. Other file types, such as images or videos, are not currently supported.

This update is gradually rolling out to Google Workspace customers with Gemini add-ons, including Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium, as well as Google One AI Premium members. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be available at this time for personal accounts.

This feature has the potential to save me a lot of time and effort when it comes to managing my files. I often have to sift through numerous documents to find the information I need, and Gemini's ability to summarize and analyze folders could make this process much more efficient. I'm also curious to see how the "theme analysis" capability could help me identify patterns and connections between different documents that I might not have noticed otherwise.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless