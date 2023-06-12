Save $120 on the incredibly stylish Garmin Venu smartwatch by getting one from Amazon now

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

When you think of Garmin smartwatches, you probably picture these rugged wearables that go well with a T-shirt and shorts but not so much with a sharp suit. And yes, Garmin has a lot of rugged smartwatches that aren't exactly made to be worn to fancy dinners. But it also has smartwatches that can perfectly complement more official attire. And if you are currently in the market for a new fancy smartwatch, then you should definitely continue reading.

The stylish gold-colored Garmin Venu smartwatch is currently on sale at a sweet 34% discount on Amazon. So, you can save $120 if you get one through this deal. If gold isn't your color, you can go for the black or silver-colored models, which are also currently discounted by $115 and $46, respectively.

The Garmin Venu is definitely made to be worn on fancy occasions, especially the gold-colored model. It has a truly stylish design that will surely complement your suit.

But this smartwatch is not only a pretty face. It's a true Garmin smartwatch through and through. It comes with features like body energy monitoring, respiration tracking, sleep and heart rate monitoring, and built-in sports activities. It even comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your smartwatch into a, well, training coach.

In addition to its health tracking features, the Garmin Venu also supports smart notifications, Garmin's Connect IQ store, which lets you download various apps, and Garmin Pay, which enables you to make payments using your smartwatch.

Another good selling point of the Garmin Venu is its battery life. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Galaxy Watch 5, which last about a day on a single charge, the Garmin Venu lasts up to 5 days in smartwatch mode without the need to charge it even once. The watch also has a 5 ATM water resistance rating, which means you can shower and even swim while wearing it.

Overall, the Garmin Venu is a stylish timepiece that also packs a lot of useful features, and you should definitely get one at a discount while you can, without any hesitation.

