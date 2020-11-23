iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Deals Wearables Garmin

Some of the best Apple Watch-rivaling Garmin devices are on sale at excellent discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 23, 2020, 8:32 AM
Some of the best Apple Watch-rivaling Garmin devices are on sale at excellent discounts
We're only four days away from November 27, and although some of this year's best Black Friday smartwatch deals may not be available yet, you can already save big on almost every single wearable device from Garmin that's currently up for grabs on Amazon.

Garmin, mind you, was the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor by revenue during the first half of 2020, edging out Huawei and Samsung with a rich and diverse portfolio of products aimed primarily at fitness enthusiasts.

While the Garmin Venu and Vivoactive 4 are not identical, the two models normally go for the same $350. Commercially released a little over a year ago, these bad boys are on sale at the exact same $100 discount ahead of the holidays in multiple different color options. Speaking of options, there's also a Vivoactive 4S variant that perfectly matches the spec sheet of the "regular" Vivoactive 4 while featuring a smaller 40mm case.

Just like its jumbo-sized 45mm brother, that thing can be had at the time of this writing for $100 less than its usual price of $350, so if you're in the market for an affordable alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 6, you might need to think long and hard before deciding which of these feature-packed bargains is right for you.

The round-faced Garmin Venu comes with a bright AMOLED display and up to five days of battery life in "smartwatch mode" (downgraded to a measly six hours with both the GPS turned on and continuous music playback), while the Vivoactive 4 and 4S can take the former endurance score up to as much as eight days by settling for a slightly less vibrant screen.

As far as sensors and other capabilities go, there are no notable differences to take into consideration, with everything from heart rate to sleep, blood oxygen saturation, stress, energy, hydration, menstrual cycle, and yes, even pregnancy tracking offered across the board.

If you want to spend even less, Amazon is running several other Black Friday sales on humbler Garmin devices as well. The rugged Instinct "outdoor watch" with built-in GPS, Glonass, and Galileo support, as well as a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, for instance, is currently available at a huge 50 percent discount.

Meanwhile, the 2017-released Vivoactive 3 can still be a pretty smart purchase at $120 off its $249.99 list price with standalone GPS connectivity, a heart rate monitor, and a battery life of up to seven days between charges. Finally, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 activity tracker looks like a perfect Christmas gift on a relatively tight budget for both Star Wars and Frozen-loving kids after a cool $20 markdown.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Best Google Pixel Black Friday deals
Popular stories
The unlocked Google Pixel 5 5G is now on sale with no strings attached
Popular stories
Fossil kicks off Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, here are all the deals
Popular stories
Best Black Friday camera deals available right now
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals on Black Friday 2020

Popular stories

Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
More Android users join the blue bubble club; Google's RCS tests a major iMessage feature
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
Popular stories
Verizon's median 5G download speeds go from first to worst among U.S. majors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless