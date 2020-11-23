Some of the best Apple Watch-rivaling Garmin devices are on sale at excellent discounts







While the Garmin Venu and Vivoactive 4 are not identical, the two models normally go for the same $350. Commercially released a little over a year ago, these bad boys are on sale at the exact same $100 discount ahead of the holidays in multiple different color options. Speaking of options, there's also a Vivoactive 4S variant that perfectly matches the spec sheet of the "regular" Vivoactive 4 while featuring a smaller 40mm case.



Just like its jumbo-sized 45mm brother, that thing can be had at the time of this writing for $100 less than its usual price of $350, so if you're in the market for an affordable alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 6 , you might need to think long and hard before deciding which of these feature-packed bargains is right for you.





The round-faced Garmin Venu comes with a bright AMOLED display and up to five days of battery life in "smartwatch mode" (downgraded to a measly six hours with both the GPS turned on and continuous music playback), while the Vivoactive 4 and 4S can take the former endurance score up to as much as eight days by settling for a slightly less vibrant screen.



As far as sensors and other capabilities go, there are no notable differences to take into consideration, with everything from heart rate to sleep, blood oxygen saturation, stress, energy, hydration, menstrual cycle, and yes, even pregnancy tracking offered across the board.



If you want to spend even less, Amazon is running several other Black Friday sales on humbler Garmin devices as well. The rugged Instinct "outdoor watch" with built-in GPS, Glonass, and Galileo support, as well as a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, for instance, is currently available at a huge 50 percent discount.



Meanwhile, the Vivoactive 3 can still be a pretty smart purchase at $120 off its $249.99 list price with standalone GPS connectivity, a heart rate monitor, and a battery life of up to seven days between charges. Finally, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 activity tracker looks like a perfect Christmas gift on a relatively tight budget for both Star Wars and Frozen-loving kids after a cool $20 markdown.