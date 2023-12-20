Amazon deal knocks $100 off Garmin Instinct 2's price tag, turning it into a real holiday treat

Garmin's Instinct 2 is now $100 off at Amazon The amazing Garmin Instinct 2 can now be yours for 33% less than usual. This smartwatch features a durable and rugged design with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, plenty of preloaded activity profiles, and cool perks like Daily Suggested Workouts. Don't miss out on the chance to get it at a lower price. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



If you need a kick of motivation, use the Daily Suggested Workouts feature. It enables you to view up to seven days of different suggested activities. What's even more impressive about this feature is that the workouts automatically adapt to your performance and recovery needs after each completed training. And that's just one of the many cool features that make this Garmin piece truly incredible!

Do you love rugged smartwatches? Are you also into sports? If you do, you’ll likely fall for a new Garmin smartwatch. With its abundance of fitness-oriented features and rugged-looking designs, Garmin’s Instinct 2 is a fantastic choice for those who don’t want to cough up a lot of money for a feature-heavy Garmin piece. This one is now even more affordable at Amazon, where you can find it at a $100 lower price.Typically, this bad boy can set you back some $300 at its regular price, which isn’t all that expensive. But we can’t deny the 33% markdown feels quite mouth-watering. After all, this puppy has a lot to offer at that price. For instance, one of its most impressive features is the remarkable battery life of up to 28 days in smartwatch mode.The Garmin Instinct 2 doesn’t just look rugged – it’s built with endurance in mind. This wearable features Corning Gorilla Glass protection to keep the beautiful screen scratch-free for longer. With this smartwatch, you can safely swim, too. With its 10 ATM water rating, this piece is suitable for both pool and open water swimming. Moreover, the case itself is shock-resistant and made of durable materials.