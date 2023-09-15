Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Snag a Garmin Instinct or Garmin Instinct Solar for less from Amazon and get a watch with great battery life

Garmin
Snag a Garmin Instinct or Garmin Instinct Solar for less from Amazon and get a watch with great batt
Getting a Garmin smartwatch is one of the best decisions a fitness enthusiast can make. Since Garmin smartwatches are made for people with an active lifestyle, their readings are more precise and usually come with incredible battery life and a plethora of health-tracking features.

Furthermore, Garmin smartwatches constantly receive generous discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so you could often grab one for way less than usual. For example, the awesome Garmin Instinct is currently 32% off on Amazon. Such a discount means you will save around $80 if you grab one by tapping the deal button below. And if you want a smartwatch with just phenomenal battery life, you can go for the Garmin Instinct Solar, which is enjoying an awesome 29% discount on Amazon at the moment and can be yours for $102 off its price.

Garmin Instinct Solar: Save $102!

Grab a Garmin Instinct Solar from Amazon and save $102. The smartwatch comes with solar charging and can last up to 54 days on a single charge. This is also a very durable smartwatch full of health-tracking features.
$102 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct: Save $80!

Grab a Garmin Instinct from Amazon and save $80. The smartwatch can last up to 14 days on a single charge. This is also a very durable smartwatch full of health-tracking features.
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


As we said, Garmin smartwatches are full of health-tracking features, and as true Garmin wearables, the Instinct and Instinct Solar are not exceptions to that rule. They can do the usual stuff like measure your heart rate and stress levels, and in addition to that, they can monitor your body's energy reserves and inform you about your readiness for the next training session. Also, they have the ability to track activities like swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, and more, and support smart notifications and global navigation satellite systems like GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

Both smartwatches are MIL-STD-810 certified, which means they can probably survive even the most formidable conditions and pack incredible battery life. The Garmin Instinct lasts up to 14 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, while the Solar-powered model can last up to a whopping 54 days in smartwatch mode without charging. Impressive, right?

Both the Garmin Instinct and the Garmin Instinct Solar are amazing wearables that can now be yours with a sweet discount. So make your choice, tap the deal button corresponding to the watch you want to get and score awesome savings on a brand-new incredible Garmin smartwatch.

