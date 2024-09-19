Garmin launches satellite-connected wearable with photo and voice messaging

inReach Messenger Plus (front) | Image credit: Garmin

In every emergency scenario, the inReach Messenger Plus and Garmin Messenger app can send an interactive SOS text message to Garmin Response, a 24/7-staffed international emergency assistance coordination center.



Besides that, photos and voice messages can be shared during an SOS, giving response coordinators the ability to see and hear details of the emergency.



The inReach Messenger Plus can be paired with the Garmin Messenger app to send messages via Wi-Fi or the cellular connection of their compatible smartphone when available. When out of cell service range, the Messenger app will automatically switch to Garmin’s inReach satellite technology.



Design-wise, the inReach Messenger Plus has been built to last. The wearable device features IPX7 certification for temperature and water resistance. As per Garmin’s statement, the wearable device can withstand incidental water exposure up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.



inReach Messenger Plus (back) | Image credit: Garmin

As far as the specs go, the inReach Messenger Plus’s rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 600 hours of battery life with a text message or location sent every 10 minutes in low-power messaging mode, and depending on usage or tracking modes, a fully charged battery can last for weeks to months – up to a full year.



The inReach Messenger Plus is now available for purchase via Garmin's online store for $500. Keep in mind that you'll need an active satellite subscription to communicate using the wearable device. Garmin offers monthly subscription plans for as little as $14.99 per month.

