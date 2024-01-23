Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We’ve got a surprise for everyone who likes a good run – your beloved Garmin Forerunner 945 has hit a super attractive price at Walmart. If you act immediately, you get to snag the impressive GPS smartwatch at a $300 cheaper price, landing it just under the $300 mark.

As its name suggests, this bad boy is designed for runners. It comes with countless pre-built specialized apps and features to help you better know your running performance and get insightful tips on improving it.

Garmin Forerunner 945: save $300 at Walmart

You can now snag the Garmin Forerunner 945 at an irresistible price at Walmart. The timepiece can now be yours at $300 off, meaning it's way more affordable than usual. With Garmin Coach, Daily Workout Suggestions, smart notifications, and more, the wearable provides plenty of value for money, especially right now.
$300 off (50%)
$299 99
$599 99
Buy at Walmart


Wear the Garmin smartwatch the next time you run to get all the numbers you need to understand your performance. For context, one of the best fitness trackers packs advanced features, such as VO2 Max, training status, and training effect. The timepiece also shows you personalized daily workout suggestions, among many others.

With Training Status, you get to know more about your efforts. Essentially, the wearable analyses your recent workout history and performance to tell you whether you’re overdoing it, training productively, or need to step it up a notch.

This timepiece won’t just motivate you to push yourself – it also tells you when it’s time for a pause. Garmin’s timepiece can give you detailed feedback on your recovery needs. What’s more, it monitors your daily stress levels and keeps you protected with its safety functions.

Aside from running, the Forerunner 945 helps you effectively track various activities like pool and open-water swimming, cycling, stair climbing, and more. You also receive wrist-based heart rate even underwater.

Isn’t that enough to make you get the GPS smartwatch right away? In that case, know it can also transform into your own personal trainer via the Coach feature. It offers adaptive training plans with expert guidance that sync after each completed session.

Other neat functionalities include smart notifications, women’s health, Garmin Pay, and music support. The wearable also offers quite a bit of battery life – up to two weeks. Whether you’re a hardcore runner or not, this puppy really puts a lot to the table, so it’s absolutely worth your consideration at that price.

