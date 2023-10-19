Amazon makes the premium Garmin Forerunner 945 irresistible with another huge price cut





Garmin Forerunner 945 Bluetooth: Save $180! Amazon is selling the Bluetooth variant of the Garmin Forerunner 945 with an awesome $180 discount. The smartwatch is loaded with features and is a real bargain at this price $180 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE: Now $170 OFF on Amazon! Amazon is selling the LTE-powered Garmin Forerunner 945 with an awesome $170 discount. The smartwatch is loaded with features and is a real bargain at this price $170 off (28%) Buy at Amazon



Being a smartwatch made with runners in mind, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has a plethora of features to help you improve your running. The watch even comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your wearable into a fitness coach, allowing it to suggest training plans that adapt to you.



In addition to its health-tracking capabilities, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, which lets you download apps onto your smartwatch. However, a downside of the Forerunner 945 is that you can't take or make phone calls with it. As for battery life, the watch delivers up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge in smartwatch mode.



Oh, man, running is one of those things you either love or hate. Many fitness enthusiasts run because they want to stay shredded, and running is one of the best ways to burn all those excessive calories. On the other hand, there are people who actually love to run and try to become better runners.Regardless of whether you run for fun or for burning calories, tracking those cardio sessions is important. This is why Garmin has a dedicated series of smartwatches called Forerunner designed to help you in this endeavor. And if you are serious about your running, you will be pleased to learn that you can currently grab the premium Garmin Forerunner 945 with an unmissable discount on AmazonThe Bluetooth variant of the watch is currently 36% off its price, which means you will save $180 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a brand-new Garmin Forerunner 945 from Amazon today. That said, the LTE model is also currently discounted at the retailer and can now be yours for $170 less. The LT