Treat yourself to the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and save big at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you wondering how to increase your running performance? Believe it or not, one Garmin smartwatch might be ideal for the job. We’re talking about the Forerunner 245 Music. Amazingly, it's now available at a $86 lower price at Walmart. Go for it if you’re up for a great bargain, for you won’t go wrong with your choice.
This wearable may not be among the best smartwatches money can buy, but it provides good value for money. With it on your wrist, improving your fitness performance is as easy as it goes. The smartwatch has plenty of sensors that will get to know your running patterns, helping you improve yourself mile after mile.
When you feel up for a challenge, the integrated Garmin Coach app on the Garmin Forerunner 245 will give you the motivation you need. This app allows you to take advantage of free adaptive training plans or create your customized workout.
As we noted already, the wearable is ideal for runners. It’ll analyze your performance after every run and provide plenty of insights on whether you’re overdoing it or not pushing things too hard.
Add to this the massive battery life of up to seven days, and you get quite the piece for your $228 investment. As mentioned, it's not the best wearable out there, but it puts enough on the table to deserve your money, at least in our opinion.
Right now, Walmart sells the wearable with a Black silicone band. There are no other color options available at a discounted price. Speaking of a discount, the Forerunner 245 Music has seen plenty of discounts over the year, but we haven’t seen it at a markdown price at the merchant for over a month.
This wearable may not be among the best smartwatches money can buy, but it provides good value for money. With it on your wrist, improving your fitness performance is as easy as it goes. The smartwatch has plenty of sensors that will get to know your running patterns, helping you improve yourself mile after mile.
It also has plenty of storage for your favorite tunes. If you’re one of those individuals who can’t make it through a workout without their jams, you’d probably appreciate the easy access to Spotify as well.
When you feel up for a challenge, the integrated Garmin Coach app on the Garmin Forerunner 245 will give you the motivation you need. This app allows you to take advantage of free adaptive training plans or create your customized workout.
As we noted already, the wearable is ideal for runners. It’ll analyze your performance after every run and provide plenty of insights on whether you’re overdoing it or not pushing things too hard.
Add to this the massive battery life of up to seven days, and you get quite the piece for your $228 investment. As mentioned, it's not the best wearable out there, but it puts enough on the table to deserve your money, at least in our opinion.
Things that are NOT allowed: