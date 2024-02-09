Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Garmin Forerunner 165 is on the horizon, here’s what the leaks foretell

There’s another smartwatch from Garmin that will make runners happy, if rumors turn out to be true.

Leaks about a possible Garmin Forerunner 165 are surfacing (via Android Central) and, in a nutshell, it could bring an AMOLED display, altimeter, and more.

Expected hardware upgrades:

1.2-inch AMOLED display (390 x 390 resolution and 43 x 43 x 11.6 mm dimensions)
Elevate V4 heart rate sensor with HRV and SpO2
All-GNSS tracking
Compass
Altimeter

Expected software upgrades:

Running dynamics
Open-water swimming metrics
Morning Report (with suggested workouts and sleep summary)
Race Widget
Nap Detection.

Different versions:

Per the leak, Garmin intends to sell Music and non-Music versions and could launch the Forerunner 165 “soon” – probably in the Spring. It’s expected the Garmin Forerunner 165 to arrive in Black and White, while a Forerunner 165 Music version with 4GB of storage and a wi-fi antenna will come in aqua or pink finishes.

While nothing on the price is clear, the article mentions that the Forerunner 165 might cost $250, or $300 for the 165 Music version.

