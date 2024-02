Garmin Forerunner 165 is on the horizon, here’s what the leaks foretell

Expected hardware upgrades:

There’s another smartwatch from Garmin that will make runners happy, if rumors turn out to be true.Leaks about a possible Garmin Forerunner 165 are surfacing (via Android Central ) and, in a nutshell, it could bring an AMOLED display, altimeter, and more.1.2-inch AMOLED display (390 x 390 resolution and 43 x 43 x 11.6 mm dimensions)Elevate V4 heart rate sensor with HRV and SpO2All-GNSS trackingCompassAltimeterRunning dynamicsOpen-water swimming metricsMorning Report (with suggested workouts and sleep summary)Race WidgetNap Detection.Per the leak, Garmin intends to sell Music and non-Music versions and could launch the Forerunner 165 “soon” – probably in the Spring. It’s expected the Garmin Forerunner 165 to arrive in Black and White, while a Forerunner 165 Music version with 4GB of storage and a wi-fi antenna will come in aqua or pink finishes.While nothing on the price is clear, the article mentions that the Forerunner 165 might cost $250, or $300 for the 165 Music version.