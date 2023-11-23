Amazon deal lands the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7S at an irresistible price for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Black Friday craze is here, and so are the coolest discounts for the entire year. So, if you still haven’t picked your favorite, now’s the time to do so. And in case you’re seeking a new premium GPS smartwatch, we know just what to show you – a stunning Amazon deal on the Garmin Fenix 7S. Typically costing as much as $699.99, this wearable is now available at 36% off, giving outdoor enthusiasts the chance to upgrade for their next adventures on the cheap!
The Garmin Fenix 7S is the smaller-sized model from the Garmin Fenix 7 Series. It features a 42mm case, making it as large as a conventional smartwatch. While it may be smaller than its relatives, it’s just as capable and feature-heavy.
Leaving aside the amazing sports apps, the Garmin wearable also gives you 24/7 health and wellness monitoring. It keeps a variety of metrics on track, including Pulse Ox, daily stress levels, fitness age, women’s health (via the app), and many more.
Offering up to 11 days in Smartwatch mode that extends up to 26 days in Expedition mode, this bad boy is able to keep up with you! It also supports Garmin Pay, helping you make contactless payments on the go, and pairs with your phone to display smart notifications.
Let us do the math for you! A markdown of 36% equates to $255, which is quite the substantial price cut. It lands the wearable under the $450 mark, which sounds quite tempting. So, if you’re wondering which fitness tracker to get for cheap this savings event, we suggest you consider taking advantage of this fantastic offer on the Garmin Fenix 7S.
Check out other amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals that are live right now.
The Garmin Fenix 7S is the smaller-sized model from the Garmin Fenix 7 Series. It features a 42mm case, making it as large as a conventional smartwatch. While it may be smaller than its relatives, it’s just as capable and feature-heavy.
For starters, you get over 30 built-in sports apps to help you make the most of any activity. Whether you’re into surfing, mountain biking, marathon running, climbing, HIIT workouts or else, the Garmin Fenix 7S is prepared for you! What if you can’t feel the motivation? No worries, it arrives right on your wrist! The wearable can offer daily suggestions for working out that adapt to your performance and fitness level.
Leaving aside the amazing sports apps, the Garmin wearable also gives you 24/7 health and wellness monitoring. It keeps a variety of metrics on track, including Pulse Ox, daily stress levels, fitness age, women’s health (via the app), and many more.
Offering up to 11 days in Smartwatch mode that extends up to 26 days in Expedition mode, this bad boy is able to keep up with you! It also supports Garmin Pay, helping you make contactless payments on the go, and pairs with your phone to display smart notifications.
Top three Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals available right now
Things that are NOT allowed: