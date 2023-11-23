Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

Amazon deal lands the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7S at an irresistible price for Black Friday

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7S is a steal at 36% off on Amazon
The Black Friday craze is here, and so are the coolest discounts for the entire year. So, if you still haven’t picked your favorite, now’s the time to do so. And in case you’re seeking a new premium GPS smartwatch, we know just what to show you – a stunning Amazon deal on the Garmin Fenix 7S. Typically costing as much as $699.99, this wearable is now available at 36% off, giving outdoor enthusiasts the chance to upgrade for their next adventures on the cheap!

Let us do the math for you! A markdown of 36% equates to $255, which is quite the substantial price cut. It lands the wearable under the $450 mark, which sounds quite tempting. So, if you’re wondering which fitness tracker to get for cheap this savings event, we suggest you consider taking advantage of this fantastic offer on the Garmin Fenix 7S.

Garmin Fenix 7S: save 36% this Black Friday at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 7S is now available at a pretty cool price on Amazon. Right now, you can get this premium GPS smartwatch with plenty of awesome features and up to 11 days of battery life in Smartwatch mode for 36% less, which equates to $255 in savings. Don't miss out.
$255 off (36%)
$444 95
$699 99
Buy at Amazon


Check out other amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals that are live right now.

The Garmin Fenix 7S is the smaller-sized model from the Garmin Fenix 7 Series. It features a 42mm case, making it as large as a conventional smartwatch. While it may be smaller than its relatives, it’s just as capable and feature-heavy.

For starters, you get over 30 built-in sports apps to help you make the most of any activity. Whether you’re into surfing, mountain biking, marathon running, climbing, HIIT workouts or else, the Garmin Fenix 7S is prepared for you! What if you can’t feel the motivation? No worries, it arrives right on your wrist! The wearable can offer daily suggestions for working out that adapt to your performance and fitness level.

Leaving aside the amazing sports apps, the Garmin wearable also gives you 24/7 health and wellness monitoring. It keeps a variety of metrics on track, including Pulse Ox, daily stress levels, fitness age, women’s health (via the app), and many more.

Offering up to 11 days in Smartwatch mode that extends up to 26 days in Expedition mode, this bad boy is able to keep up with you! It also supports Garmin Pay, helping you make contactless payments on the go, and pairs with your phone to display smart notifications.

Top three Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals available right now

Google Pixel Watch: Now 43% OFF!

The original Google Pixel Watch is heavily discounted for Black Friday! Get it at almost half price while the stock lasts; it's one of the best deals on a Pixel Watch out there!
$151 off (43%)
$199
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 6: Save $60!

You can have the new Fitbit Charge 6 with a nice 38% discount at Best Buy during this Black Friday. It comes with new features such as a better heart rate tracking algorithm, more Google services, and gym equipment integration.
$60 off (38%)
$99 95
$159 95
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm, LTE: Save $250!

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this sweet Black Friday deal at Woot and save $250. The watch is still worth it despite its age since this was Samsung's flagship a few years ago, and as such, it packs a plethora of features, and it's a premium smartwatch through and through. Furthermore, the watch is an even bigger bargain at this price.
$250 off (58%)
$179 99
$429 99
Buy at Woot
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon deal lands the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7S at an irresistible price for Black Friday
Amazon deal lands the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7S at an irresistible price for Black Friday
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are getting cheaper and cheaper as Christmas draws near
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are getting cheaper and cheaper as Christmas draws near
Don't miss out on the amazing Black Friday deals on AirTag and SmartTag: 4-pack AirTags for just under $80
Don't miss out on the amazing Black Friday deals on AirTag and SmartTag: 4-pack AirTags for just under $80
Score massive savings on a new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic via Samsung's Shop App with this deal
Score massive savings on a new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic via Samsung's Shop App with this deal
You might want to turn the AI-powered Assistant with Bard off, and Google will let you
You might want to turn the AI-powered Assistant with Bard off, and Google will let you
The Galaxy A54, Samsung's latest mid-ranger, is now available at a bargain price on Amazon for Black Friday
The Galaxy A54, Samsung's latest mid-ranger, is now available at a bargain price on Amazon for Black Friday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless