All of Garmin's Fenix 7-series rugged smartwatches are on sale at killer $200 discounts





While some of those, like the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2 Solar , are significantly cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra , others can set you back close to or even a full $1,000 apiece. The Fenix 7 family, for instance, includes models typically priced as low as $699.99 and as high as $999.99, and for the first time ever, all of these super-robust devices are marked down by a hefty 200 bucks.

Garmin Fenix 7 Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, Standard Edition, 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Metal Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.3-Inch Color Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Up to 18 Days of Battery Life, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 7S Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, Standard Edition, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Metal Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.2-Inch Color Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Metal Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.3-Inch Color Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Up to 18 Days of Battery Life, 22 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 7S Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Metal Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.2-Inch Color Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, 14 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, 51mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Metal Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Power Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.4-Inch Color Display with 280 x 280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 28 Days of Battery Life, 37 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Power Sapphire Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.3-Inch Color Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Up to 18 Days of Battery Life, 22 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Power Sapphire Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.2-Inch Color Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, 14 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, 51mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Power Sapphire Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.4-Inch Color Display with 280 x 280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 28 Days of Battery Life, 37 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





That makes the "standard" Garmin Fenix 7 with a 47mm case pretty affordable (for what it offers), at a new record low price of $499.99, while an extra-large 51mm Fenix 7X currently costs $699.99 instead of $899.99 with solar charging functionality and $799.99 (down from $999.99) with both solar and "Power Sapphire" technology.





Outdoor enthusiasts with (slightly) smaller wrists, meanwhile, may want to consider the 42mm Fenix 7S in standard, solar, and sapphire solar editions at $499.99, $599.99, and $699.99 prices respectively after cool $200 discounts applied across the board.





Although some of these unprecedented deals are also available at Amazon, Best Buy seems like the best place to go for a Fenix 7-series discount right now regardless of your preference of model, size, and color.





All variants have a pretty much unrivaled set of health and fitness tracking tools in common, as well as premium mapping content, and perhaps most importantly, stellar battery life. We're talking up to 28 days of endurance between charges for the Fenix 7X, for instance, and multiple additional days (in the right conditions) for solar charging-equipped models.





With or without sapphire lens protection, you will also get a tough but not overly bulky design impervious to water, dust, dirt, extreme temperatures, and the occasional drop on a hard surface, as well as both a high-quality touchscreen and physical buttons for a "traditional" navigation style and native support for both Android handsets and iPhones. What more could you possibly want at these no-longer-obscene prices?

This may come as a surprise to hardcore Apple fans who pay little to no attention to other tech companies, but Garmin has been selling many impressive rugged smartwatches for many years now.