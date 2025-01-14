Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Save 46% on the feature-packed Garmin Epix Gen 2 with this epic Amazon deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Epix Gen 2 on a white background.
A few weeks ago, we reported that Amazon offered a massive 50% discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2, allowing you to score one for just under $450. It was definitely an offer you couldn't miss. However, if you hear — or read, to be more precise — about this just now, don't fret! It's not too late to grab this feature-rich smartwatch at a hefty discount.

While the huge 50% price cut is a thing of the past, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering the watch at a 46% markdown. This lets you nab one for just under $486, saving you a whopping $417. Though the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer is taking care of the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to return the watch, so there's nothing to worry about. Just act fast and capitalize on this offer now, as you never know when the discount will shrink again.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save $414 on Amazon!

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now on sale for 46% off on Amazon. This lets you grab one for just under $486, saving you $414. The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and delivers up to 16 days of battery life. Act fast and save big as soon as possible!
$414 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon
 

We agree that the Garmin Epix Gen 2's price is a tough pill to swallow even at 46% off; however, the watch brings a lot to the table. As a high-end smartwatch, it's packed with features, tracking things like respiration, sleep, and energy levels. What's more, it offers tailored training plans thanks to Garmin's Coach functionality.

A notable feature here is also the 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, which allows for easier navigation through the menus. In addition, the watch supports multi-band GNSS, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store where you can find various apps to download. It also has great battery life, delivering up to 16 days of usage on a single charge.

All in all, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is worth every penny spent. Therefore, don't hesitate and grab one for 46% off now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless