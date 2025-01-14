Save 46% on the feature-packed Garmin Epix Gen 2 with this epic Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we reported that Amazon offered a massive 50% discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2, allowing you to score one for just under $450. It was definitely an offer you couldn't miss. However, if you hear — or read, to be more precise — about this just now, don't fret! It's not too late to grab this feature-rich smartwatch at a hefty discount.
We agree that the Garmin Epix Gen 2's price is a tough pill to swallow even at 46% off; however, the watch brings a lot to the table. As a high-end smartwatch, it's packed with features, tracking things like respiration, sleep, and energy levels. What's more, it offers tailored training plans thanks to Garmin's Coach functionality.
A notable feature here is also the 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, which allows for easier navigation through the menus. In addition, the watch supports multi-band GNSS, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store where you can find various apps to download. It also has great battery life, delivering up to 16 days of usage on a single charge.
While the huge 50% price cut is a thing of the past, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering the watch at a 46% markdown. This lets you nab one for just under $486, saving you a whopping $417. Though the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer is taking care of the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to return the watch, so there's nothing to worry about. Just act fast and capitalize on this offer now, as you never know when the discount will shrink again.
We agree that the Garmin Epix Gen 2's price is a tough pill to swallow even at 46% off; however, the watch brings a lot to the table. As a high-end smartwatch, it's packed with features, tracking things like respiration, sleep, and energy levels. What's more, it offers tailored training plans thanks to Garmin's Coach functionality.
A notable feature here is also the 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, which allows for easier navigation through the menus. In addition, the watch supports multi-band GNSS, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store where you can find various apps to download. It also has great battery life, delivering up to 16 days of usage on a single charge.
All in all, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is worth every penny spent. Therefore, don't hesitate and grab one for 46% off now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: