New game changing laser technique repairs some OLED iPhone panels deemed "unfixable"

According to AppleInsider , a new method using lasers to fix OLED displays has been created and it would allow one of the most common iPhone repairs to take place without having to disassemble the screen. With this new technique, a laser is used to fix broken traces inside an OLED panel. These traces carry electrical signals across a tiny pathway and when they are broken, lines can show up on the screen and other problems with the display can take place.











Using the laser can allow the person repairing the display to do so without removing it from the rest of the device. In fact, the display can be powered on while the repair is taking place giving the repairman real-time feedback about what is happening with the screen. It allows him to know exactly when the display has been fixed, or whether the problem persists. The repair process involves using the laser to fix each trace until the lines disappear. If doing this does not fix the screen, the repairman might have to remove the glass from the device and use the laser again.





Keep in mind that this technology will not work on cracked OLED iPhone displays. Nor will it remove scratches on the glass. Still, some see this as a game-changer since the technique might be able to fix OLED iPhone panels that were previously deemed unfixable and this might save some users the expense (not to mention the aggravation and time) of having to buy a new iPhone.



