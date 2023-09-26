Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $250 less from Amazon while you can and replace your old phone and your tablet

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
As we already reported, Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on Samsung's latest clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, offering the 512GB variant for $220 off its price. So, if you are a fan of clamshell foldables and want to get one at a discounted price, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. However, if you want a phone that can replace your tablet as well, we suggest you go for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is also currently on sale on Amazon.

The 256GB variant of Samsung's latest Fold 5 is down by 14%, while the 512GB model is 13% off. After a quick calculation, it appears you will score savings of $250 regardless of the storage option you go for if you capitalize on this deal right now.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Now $250 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Amazon and save $250 in the process. The phone is a mobile powerhouse and can even replace your tablet!
$250 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: Now $250 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 512GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Amazon and save $250 in the process. The phone is a mobile powerhouse and can even replace your tablet!
$250 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and packs 12GB of RAM. All this gives the phone one incredible performance and lets it execute heavy tasks and run the latest mobile games at their highest graphical settings without stutters or other issues.

Additionally, the phone takes gorgeous photos and can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps with its 50 MP main camera. So, your pictures and videos taken during your vacations will look amazing, and no doubt they'll be racking up them red hearts on Insta.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 just offers everything you want your new phone to have and more. With its incredible performance, ability to take beautiful pictures, and the fact that it becomes a mini tablet the moment you unfold it, this phone is worth every dollar spent. And now, thanks to Amazon's current discount, this awesome phone can be yours for less, so don't miss out on this opportunity and grab your brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a discounted price from Amazon today!

