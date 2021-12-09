Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Software updates

You can now unlock Galaxy Z Fold 3 bootloader without losing camera access

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
You can now unlock Galaxy Z Fold 3 bootloader without losing camera access
According to a recent report, Samsung is no longer going to block camera access for anyone experimenting with unlocking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 bootloader in the latest One UI 4 beta.

Unlocking a mobile device's bootloader is something curious techies as well as software developers have been doing for a long time, as it grants them the ability to install alternative operating systems, or fiddle around with the OS software of the phone, creating their own personal tweaks and aftermarket developments. 

Bootloaders are a part of any operating system across the board, and are not exclusive to Android devices by any means. However, every Android phone manufacturer develops their own bootloader, which is particular to the hardware array of each specific phone. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 3, like all interesting new flagships, has already drawn plenty of both budding and professional software developers to unlock its bootloader to play around with and modify the software. But initially, they quickly found out that Samsung had put some unusual safeguards in place to prevent just this kind of exploration, by blocking all access to the device's camera features.

This proved an annoying roadblock for a while, as experimenters simply had no way to access or toy around with one of the most interesting features in a phone, which is the camera. It would simply disappear from the settings and lose all functionality upon unlocking of the device bootloader.

This limitation's welcome removal, however, was just discovered by an XDA senior member, who revealed that as of the second One UI 4 beta, bootloader unlockers will no longer lose camera functionality when they experiment with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

However, this fix doesn't apply to all Galaxy Z Fold 3 users across the globe yet—as it seems U.S. citizens are still dealing with the same issue, while many international owners are already enjoying the newfound freedom.

If you are currently experimenting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 bootloader, you can check the XDA forum discussion on whether the fix has reached your region yet.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1050off $1000 Special Samsung $900off $900 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Samsung's next mid-range tablet gets a full spec sheet (again) and a price range (finally)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's next mid-range tablet gets a full spec sheet (again) and a price range (finally)
Twitter testing one-time warnings to photos and vids, as well as a TikTok-like "Explore" tab
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter testing one-time warnings to photos and vids, as well as a TikTok-like "Explore" tab
Oppo teases the foldable Find N, a direct Samsung Z Fold 3 competitor
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Oppo teases the foldable Find N, a direct Samsung Z Fold 3 competitor
The Apple Car project loses three more key figures from its engineering team
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The Apple Car project loses three more key figures from its engineering team
Apple’s VR headset will track hand gestures with advanced 3D motion sensors
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple’s VR headset will track hand gestures with advanced 3D motion sensors
The first beta version of Android 12L is out, but not for Samsung
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The first beta version of Android 12L is out, but not for Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless