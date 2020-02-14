AT&T Sprint Samsung Android Polls

The Z Flip is marketed as a girly, Valentine's Day phone, do you agree with Samsung?

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 14, 2020, 9:25 AM
Inspired by the iconic Lancome powder compact, that's how the Galaxy Z Flip is marketed to carrier execs and retailers, automatically putting it in the fashion accessory, girly category that Samsung is apparently aiming at.

As if to confirm the new Z-series marketing focus rumors, Samsung just released a whole "design story" writeup dedicated to the Flip's life as a fashion accessory. "The Galaxy Z lineup introduces a new identity to the foldable mobile category. One that adds a fashionable touch to users’ lives," claims Tae-joong Kim, Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business, "by combining a pocket-friendly form with striking style."

The Z Flip gets a Valentine's Day release as a fashion accessory


Cue candy colors, the Flex Mode option to take selfies easier, or use the Z Flip as a makeup accessory. We get Samsung's point, yet can't help but wonder how many twentysomething female customers it thinks will be enticed by a $1400 phone as a fashion accessory. After all, there's already Apple's iPhone for that, just look around and calculate the ratio of iOS vs Android phones that women carry.


Samsung is in a pickle here, and one of its own making. When phones with foldable displays like the Galaxy Z Flip were in the form of an initial concept, their main added value was perceived as the ability to carry a big screen in a compact package. It took Samsung seven years to go from the first flexible display experiments to phones from the Fold- or Z-series, and in the meantime "rigid" handset displays grew from 4" to 6"+ on average.

The Galaxy Z Flip display size is a 6.7" when unfurled, and we doubt it will be easy to find many users who care enough that it folds into a 3" phone size. On one hand, it's very thick in a folded state and, on the other, the "new normal" phones like Samsung's own S20+ and S20 Ultra come in a 6.7-6.9 inches screen size anyway.

Galaxy Z Flip vs Razr as a phone for men


Imagine having to open your Flip tens of times a day with one hand just to check on a notification, and you can see why Samsung is trying to market it as something else than simply a big phone that can turn into a small one. That's not even counting the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip's folding screen makes more sense for jeans or shirt pockets where most men's phones reside, rather than purses or handbags which can and do carry gargantuan screen sizes anyway. Does Samsung think they should only get the Razr?


This is one way to analyze Samsung's heavy marketing push to position the Galaxy Z Flip as a fashion accessory, rather than a rational calculation for the pros and cons of foldable handsets in the era of phone screens encroaching on the 7" diagonal, what do you think?

The Galaxy Z Flip is marketed as a fashion accessory, do you agree with Samsung?

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

1 Comment

TBomb
Reply

1. TBomb

Posts: 1758; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

"Being used by men just as easily" and "men wanting the phone just as much" are different things. Girls (GENERALLY) carry purses that their belongings stay in, while guys (GENERALLY) use their pockets. This phone doesn't seem like a pocket-friendly device

posted on 1 min ago

