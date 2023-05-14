Discover Samsung May 15th!
Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumored to add support for a useful feature that the Z Fold has always had
Something new is being added to Samsung's clamshell foldable this year. And that's after the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were the best-selling foldable phones in 2021 and 2022 respectively. According to SamMobile, this year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have support for DeX allowing users to hook up to the device a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. In other words, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be able to deliver to users a desktop experience. That includes a desktop UI, of course.

Well, this is certainly welcome news if you're planning to purchase the upcoming version of the clamshell foldable. But what if you have an older model? It isn't clear what Sammy's intentions are but we certainly expect the company to address this at the next Unpacked event which is rumored to take place as early as the third week of July. And DeX support isn't the biggest change expected to grace the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

When Samsung first released the Galaxy Z Flip the manufacturer was instantly lambasted for equipping the device with an incredibly small 1.1-inch cover screen which certainly limited its capabilities and fell short in comparison to the Motorola Razr's useful 2.7-inch Quick View display. This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly sport a huge 3.4-inch cover screen that should be much more useful to the device owner. Rumors call for the new cover screen to have a resolution of 720 x 748.

Using the first-generation DeX - Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumored to add support for a useful feature that the Z Fold has always had
Using the first-generation DeX

While this is certainly a welcome improvement, it still is not the largest external screen on a clamshell foldable as the premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to carry a slightly larger 3.5-inch Quick View display. We believe that Samsung will allow the larger cover screen to open apps, interact with notifications, alerts, and messages, and possibly take selfies using the external display as a viewfinder.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most likely have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy under the hood and the internal display should remain the same 6.7-inch size sporting an FHD+ (1080p) resolution.

While the ability to support DeX is certainly a plus, we have no illusions about what could drive larger Galaxy Z Flip 5 sales this year; that would be the larger cover screen. And by the way, to answer your unsaid question, yes, the Galaxy Z Fold line has always included DeX support.

