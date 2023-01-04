Save $160 on a Galaxy Z Flip 4, no questions asked

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung Deals
The foldable revolution is here, and now you can use a little shortcut to get on board that train. The last (and arguably best) generation of Samsung's most popular and best-selling foldable phone—the Galaxy Z Flip 4—is $160 off on Amazon.

Furthermore, it's the 256GB version, fully unlocked, and made for the US market. It's the pinnacle of flippable technology, and after several generations, Samsung has perfected everything in this little gem. But let's take a deep dive and see what you're getting for your money.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 improves on its predecessor in almost every area. It has a better battery, a refined design, a faster processor, and the camera system has also been upgraded. The display is a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 22:9 aspect ratio that's also pretty bright and vivid, even though it boasts "only" 1080p resolution.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is still the fastest Qualcomm chip you can currently get, and the camera system has also benefited from the extra processing power and speed. There are tons of color options, and with its tiny size, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be good news for fans of compact phones.

You can always check out our full Galaxy Z Flip 4 review for more details, but in a nutshell, this is the flip phone to have in 2023. Don't miss out on this great deal; it's limited and won't last forever.

