Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Is it dust and waterproof?

Samsung's much-anticipated answer to the Apple Watch Ultra is finally official – with its interesting, unique design, that pretty much screams "rugged and durable."

But is it really that? Can it withstand the harshest conditions, as you'd expect from such a smartwatch? Well, we have the official info from Samsung, and with that, let's answer those questions…

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra waterproof?


First, it's worth noting that although people use the word "waterproof," what we're realistically talking about is water resistance.

According to Samsung itself, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has been tested to survive under 10ATM (10 atmospheres) of 5% salty water, for 10 minutes. Simply put – it can survive 100 meters of seawater resistance, but not for too long.

As for fresh water conditions, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has an IP68 rating, meaning it has been tested to survive under 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra suitable for diving?


Unfortunately not. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra should not be used for high-pressure water activities and diving.

But as explained earlier, it can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or an ocean.

Can the Galaxy Watch Ultra withstand extreme temperature conditions?


Samsung notes that the Galaxy Watch Ultra has gone under some pretty extreme testing, and has managed to receive the military MIL-STD 810H certification.

According to the Korean company, the test involved subjecting the Galaxy Watch Ultra to a temperature shock of -20°C, up to 50°C, back and forth for a total of 6 hours, and survived.

This would suggest that the Galaxy Watch Ultra should be fine even in the toughest conditions an adventurer might face.

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra dust resistant?


As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has received an IP68 rating, which besides water resistance tells us that the smartwatch has been tested to withstand dust also.

According to Samsung, the test for that involved blowing 2 kilograms of talc powder into a test chamber housing the smartwatch for two hours.

With that in mind, we can confidently say that the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely dust resistant, as its IP68 rating confirms.

However, do keep in mind that testing conditions can vary greatly from real world usage, so while its IP68 dust resistance gives us some peace of mind, it's best to be careful with your tech, where possible.


Rado Minkov
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

