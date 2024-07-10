Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Is it dust and waterproof?

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Expired

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra waterproof?

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra suitable for diving?

Can the Galaxy Watch Ultra withstand extreme temperature conditions?

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra dust resistant?





However, do keep in mind that testing conditions can vary greatly from real world usage, so while its IP68 dust resistance gives us some peace of mind, it's best to be careful with your tech, where possible.

Samsung's much-anticipated answer to the Apple Watch Ultra is finally official – with its interesting, unique design, that pretty much screams "rugged and durable."But is it really that? Can it withstand the harshest conditions, as you'd expect from such a smartwatch? Well, we have the official info from Samsung, and with that, let's answer those questions…First, it's worth noting that although people use the word "waterproof," what we're realistically talking about is water resistance.According to Samsung itself, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has been tested to survive under 10ATM (10 atmospheres) of 5% salty water, for 10 minutes. Simply put – it can survive 100 meters of seawater resistance, but not for too long.As for fresh water conditions, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has an IP68 rating, meaning it has been tested to survive under 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.Unfortunately not. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra should not be used for high-pressure water activities and diving.But as explained earlier, it can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or an ocean.Samsung notes that the Galaxy Watch Ultra has gone under some pretty extreme testing, and has managed to receive the military MIL-STD 810H certification.According to the Korean company, the test involved subjecting the Galaxy Watch Ultra to a temperature shock of -20°C, up to 50°C, back and forth for a total of 6 hours, and survived.This would suggest that the Galaxy Watch Ultra should be fine even in the toughest conditions an adventurer might face.As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has received an IP68 rating, which besides water resistance tells us that the smartwatch has been tested to withstand dust also.According to Samsung, the test for that involved blowing 2 kilograms of talc powder into a test chamber housing the smartwatch for two hours.With that in mind, we can confidently say that the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely dust resistant, as its IP68 rating confirms.