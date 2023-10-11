Prime Day smartwatch deals: final hours see Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drop below $300!

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Best Prime Day Galaxy Watch Deals
As a fall surprise, we got Amazon Prime Day in October, starting on October 10th and only lasting until the 11th. So, we are already on day two of the event and the deals we are seeing are pretty amazing. New bargains on smartwatches have just arrived and we gathered them all together in one place for you! Just like in July, we see some incredible Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day smartwatch deals, including awesome Prime Day Apple Watch deals as well as sweet offers on Garmin's wearables.

Explore the world of Samsung's Galaxy Watches spanning three generations, with generous price slashes on all, including refurbished options on Amazon. Choose your favorite, with some LTE models available at non-cellular prices!

Top 3 Galaxy Watch deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023

Galaxy Watch 5 PRO [2022] (45mm) for $122 less on Amazon

Day two of Amazon Prime Day brings an irresistible offer: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a titanium case is now available for $122 less than its original price. Don't miss out—grab it while the offer lasts!
$122 off (31%)
$277
$399
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm is now $50 off on Amazon!

Galaxy Watch 4 offers comprehensive body composition analysis, advanced sleep tracking, ECG monitoring for heart health, and workout recognition for popular activities. With features like VO2 Max readings, phone integration, and access to Google services, it's your all-in-one wrist companion for a healthier, connected lifestyle.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm with a 10% discount on Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 keeps your fitness goals on track with personalized heart rate zones, sleep coaching, and over 90 exercise recognitions. Always-on heart monitoring detects irregular rhythms, while the advanced BIA sensor provides insights on body composition. Stay connected seamlessly with other Galaxy devices, enjoy the largest display yet, and make a statement in style with interchangeable bands and enhanced watch faces.
$31 off (10%)
$269
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

Prime Day in October 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 deals


If you are a Galaxy user whose hobby is not climbing mountains, you are most likely aiming for one of Samsung's latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6, or its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Now, since these smartwatches were released in August, they don't see as big discounts as we hoped for, but you can still get one for $30 less than usual. It is still a great deal! 

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE: Save $31!

Get the newest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE from Amazon and save $31 from its original price. Always-on heart monitor, BIA sensor, sleep tracking, a long battery life, and compatibility with Android smartphones (but best when paired to a Samsung Galaxy).
$31 off (6%)
$449
$479 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth: Save $30!

Snag a 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 with a $30 discount from Amazon on Prime Day in October. Always-on heart monitor, BIA sensor, sleep tracking, a long battery life, and compatibility with Android smartphones (but best when paired to a Samsung Galaxy).
$30 off (10%)
$269 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Prime Day in October 2023 deals


On the other hand, if you are a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle, the best Galaxy Watch for you is definitely the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which offers incredible durability and up to three days of battery life. 

The good news is that you can snag this smartwatch for up to $90 off its price on Amazon Prime Day in October. In July, the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was offered with a sweet $71 discount, while the LTE model was available for $103 less. Now, we see similar discounts, check them out! 

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Save $105!

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE from Amazon can be yours for the same price as the Bluetooth model right now! The titanium case and all the sensors and tracking you can find on a Watch 6 can be yours for $105 less!
$105 off (21%)
$395
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth for $55 less with sweet deal on Amazon

With its improved battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is built to keep going on lengthy adventures in the great outdoors! Get it now with $55 off the price on Amazon Prime Day!
$55 off (12%)
$395
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 deals on Prime Day in October 2023


The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may be slightly inferior to its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but it's still a great smartwatch, and it's actually the perfect choice if you are not an outdoor enthusiast and don't need the extra durability and battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. 

In July, the Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 was discounted by $129, while the 40mm LTE model received a nice $100 discount. Now, we see even better discounts on the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm, which you can get renewed for $160 less!

Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, WIFI + 4G LTE, Renewed): Save $90!

If you don't mind getting a pre-owned device, you can currently snatch a Renewed Galaxy Watch 5 LTE from Amazon and save $90. The watch should be in like-new condition and comes with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
$90 off (39%)
$140
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth, Renewed: Save $160!

Getting a pre-owned device might not be a bad idea, especially since you can currently snatch a Renewed Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth from Amazon and save $160 in the process. The watch should be in like-new condition and comes with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
$149 99
$309 99
Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE Smartwatch with a 45% discount!

If you want to leave your phone behind, all you need is your Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE connectivity! The best part is that it can now be yours with an amazing 42% discount on Amazon!
$161 off (45%)
$198 61
$359 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day in October 2023 deals on the Galaxy Watch 4


Old but gold! The Galaxy Watch 4 and its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are still available on the market and are the perfect choice for the Galaxy user on a budget — especially during Amazon Prime Day. 

In July, the 46mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was available at a bonkers 42% discount. This means that Prime Members on the hunt for a new Galaxy Watch were able to save $180 on this particular model. But it gets even better. The 46mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic received an even bigger 50% discount, which allowed Prime Members to score $190 in savings. 

In other words, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was the Galaxy Watch that received the biggest discounts during the last Prime Day, and now it also gets pretty sweet discount and can be yours for $100 less than its usual price. 

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: Save $165!

You can now get the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 from Amazon and save $165 in the process. The watch may be old, but you know how the saying goes: Old but gold!
$165 off (43%)
$214 95
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm with 38% discount on Amazon

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 with ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles with a sweet 38% discount!
$124
$199 99
Galaxy Watch 4 40mm with a 25% discount on Amazon!

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 with an ECG monitor tracker and GPS fall detection with a sweet discount of $50 on Amazon!
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Is Prime Day a good time to buy a Galaxy Watch?


It is definitely among the best times — Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are the sales events when electronics drop their prices as low as they can go for the current period. Various retailers join in the fierce competition, thus plenty of discounts are slapped over every price tag out there. Furthermore, as we saw, Galaxy Watches were available with crazy discounts during Prime Day in July.
