Prime Day smartwatch deals: final hours see Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drop below $300!
As a fall surprise, we got Amazon Prime Day in October, starting on October 10th and only lasting until the 11th. So, we are already on day two of the event and the deals we are seeing are pretty amazing. New bargains on smartwatches have just arrived and we gathered them all together in one place for you! Just like in July, we see some incredible Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day smartwatch deals, including awesome Prime Day Apple Watch deals as well as sweet offers on Garmin's wearables.
Explore the world of Samsung's Galaxy Watches spanning three generations, with generous price slashes on all, including refurbished options on Amazon. Choose your favorite, with some LTE models available at non-cellular prices!
Top 3 Galaxy Watch deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023
- Prime Day in October 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 deals
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals on Prime Day in October 2023
- Galaxy Watch 5 deals on Prime Day in October 2023
- Prime Day in October 2023 deals on the Galaxy Watch 4
Prime Day in October 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 deals
If you are a Galaxy user whose hobby is not climbing mountains, you are most likely aiming for one of Samsung's latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6, or its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Now, since these smartwatches were released in August, they don't see as big discounts as we hoped for, but you can still get one for $30 less than usual. It is still a great deal!
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Prime Day in October 2023 deals
On the other hand, if you are a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle, the best Galaxy Watch for you is definitely the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which offers incredible durability and up to three days of battery life.
The good news is that you can snag this smartwatch for up to $90 off its price on Amazon Prime Day in October. In July, the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was offered with a sweet $71 discount, while the LTE model was available for $103 less. Now, we see similar discounts, check them out!
Galaxy Watch 5 deals on Prime Day in October 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may be slightly inferior to its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but it's still a great smartwatch, and it's actually the perfect choice if you are not an outdoor enthusiast and don't need the extra durability and battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
In July, the Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 was discounted by $129, while the 40mm LTE model received a nice $100 discount. Now, we see even better discounts on the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm, which you can get renewed for $160 less!
Prime Day in October 2023 deals on the Galaxy Watch 4
Old but gold! The Galaxy Watch 4 and its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are still available on the market and are the perfect choice for the Galaxy user on a budget — especially during Amazon Prime Day.
In July, the 46mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was available at a bonkers 42% discount. This means that Prime Members on the hunt for a new Galaxy Watch were able to save $180 on this particular model. But it gets even better. The 46mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic received an even bigger 50% discount, which allowed Prime Members to score $190 in savings.
In other words, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was the Galaxy Watch that received the biggest discounts during the last Prime Day, and now it also gets pretty sweet discount and can be yours for $100 less than its usual price.
Is Prime Day a good time to buy a Galaxy Watch?
It is definitely among the best times — Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are the sales events when electronics drop their prices as low as they can go for the current period. Various retailers join in the fierce competition, thus plenty of discounts are slapped over every price tag out there. Furthermore, as we saw, Galaxy Watches were available with crazy discounts during Prime Day in July.
