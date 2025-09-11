The JBL Tune 770NC are a top pick for music lovers on a budget right now

JBL Tune 770NC: save 33% right now $50 off (33%) The JBL Tune 770NC are budget-friendly headphones that you can now get at an even cheaper price. Right now, these over-ear cans sell for 33% off at Amazon in Black, White, and Blue, landing them just under $100. Get yours and save big while it lasts. Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!