The JBL Tune 770NC are a top pick for music lovers on a budget right now

With long battery life, premium features, and bass-heavy sound, the JBL Tune 770NC are a great choice — and now they’re 33% off at Amazon.

Headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM6 are undoubtedly fantastic, but few are ready to spend over $400 for a headset. If you’re on a budget but still want a solid over-ear option, the JBL Tune 770NC are a great pick. They usually go for around $150, but thanks to Amazon’s latest sale, you can grab them for under $100.

JBL Tune 770NC: save 33% right now

$50 off (33%)
The JBL Tune 770NC are budget-friendly headphones that you can now get at an even cheaper price. Right now, these over-ear cans sell for 33% off at Amazon in Black, White, and Blue, landing them just under $100. Get yours and save big while it lasts.
In case you’re wondering, this 33% discount brings the over-ear cans to their best price in months. Sure, they dropped to about $80 during Black Friday 2024 — a deal that briefly returned this January. But, with no better offers at Best Buy or Walmart (at least not from trusted sellers), this deal is about as good as it gets.

True, these aren’t flagship cans, but they check a lot of boxes for their asking price. For one thing, they offer bass-heavy sound that should fit most casual listeners’ needs, as well as EQ customizations to make your listening experience truly unique. And while they’re affordable, these bad boys have premium features like LE audio for clear audio with low latency. Among other things, LE audio ensures better battery life.

Speaking of battery life, the 770NC truly stand out on that front. JBL claims you can get up to 70 hours of battery life per charge, which is an impressive result however you look at it. But wait — there’s more. They support fast charging: in just five minutes, you get up to three hours of music.

By now, you’re probably wondering whether these headphones also have ANC. Well, they do — but it’s not the best in class. You can expect some unwanted sounds to be less prominent, though they won’t completely silence the world around you. On the bright side, even with ANC on, you’re still getting about 44 hours of music.

And with extras like Bluetooth Multipoint, these fellas deliver a lot for their sub-$150 price. In fact, they’re among the best budget wireless headphones. The best part? You can get them with a splendid 33% discount at Amazon right now.

Polina Kovalakova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless