Galaxy Watch 6 colors: all the official hues
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new Galaxy Watches - the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are now here! The two timepieces were announced today June 26 alongside the new premium foldables, and they're here to complete your Samsung ecosystem with style and features on your wrist.
If you're here, chances are you're looking into getting one of these babies and you're interested in the colors that the two smartwatches are available in. You've come to the right place. We'll talk here about the Galaxy Watch 6 colors in detail. Keep in mind here we aren't talking about the watch bands, just about the two watches' cases.
The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in Graphite and Gold for the 40mm version and in Graphite and Silver for the bigger 44mm version. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is the more expensive and feature-rich smartwatch of the two, is available in Black or Silver.
Galaxy Watch 6 colors:
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic colors:
We move on to the more premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The case is made from Stainless Steel and you have two size options to choose from 43mm and 47mm. The timepiece is available in two colors: Black and Silver.
If you're here, chances are you're looking into getting one of these babies and you're interested in the colors that the two smartwatches are available in. You've come to the right place. We'll talk here about the Galaxy Watch 6 colors in detail. Keep in mind here we aren't talking about the watch bands, just about the two watches' cases.
What colors are the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic available in?
The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in Graphite and Gold for the 40mm version and in Graphite and Silver for the bigger 44mm version. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is the more expensive and feature-rich smartwatch of the two, is available in Black or Silver.
Galaxy Watch 6 colors:
- 40mm Graphite, Gold
- 44m Graphite, Silver
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic colors:
- Black
- Silver
Galaxy Watch 6 colors
Let's start with the 'vanilla' Galaxy Watch 6 colors first. There's a difference in the color options depending on the size of the watch you decide to go for. If you want a smaller watch (the 40mm one), you get to choose between Graphite and Gold, and for the bigger 44mm one, you get to choose between Graphite and Silver.
Galaxy Watch 6 in GraphiteAvailable for 40mm and 44mm size
The Graphite color option is quite the classic choice, and it's available for both sizes of the smartwatch. The Graphite color option looks almost like black, and it will look great with any watch band, without standing out too much. If you want a more professional and unintrusive look, you can safely go for Graphite, as it is pretty straightforward.
Galaxy Watch 6 in GoldAvailable for the 40mm only
As you might suppose, the Galaxy Watch 6 in Gold is quite good-looking, very eye-catching, and elegant. The gold is not too into your face while at the same time managing to look sophisticated and polished. It stands out more than Graphite, and if you want your smartwatch to look really unique, Gold may be a great option for you.
Galaxy Watch 6 in SilverAvailable for the 44mm version only
For the bigger Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung also gives you the option to go for Silver. Another classic choice that will look good with all different watch bands, so you can't go wrong with it. At the same time, it manages to look a little bit more stand-outish in comparison to the simple Graphite option.
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic colors
We move on to the more premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The case is made from Stainless Steel and you have two size options to choose from 43mm and 47mm. The timepiece is available in two colors: Black and Silver.
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black
Available for both 43mm and 47mm
This color means serious business. The black color makes the display of the smartwatch stand out in a very sophisticated manner. Black may sound too simple, but with Samsung's attention to detail and precision when designing all the components of the watch's body, the smartwatch looks stunning and premium. And, on top of that, it will look great with any watch band, without distracting you too much from the display (where the important things happen, you know)
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver
Available for both 43mm and 47mm
The other color option we have for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Silver. Another classic option, which once again looks premium and polished. Of course, it stands out a bit more than the black version, but all for good reasons, we might add. The design elements look very sophisticated in this color option.
Things that are NOT allowed: