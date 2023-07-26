Galaxy Watch 6 colors: all the official hues





What colors are the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic available in?

40mm Graphite, Gold

44m Graphite, Silver

Black

Silver

Galaxy Watch 6 colors

Let's start with the 'vanilla' Galaxy Watch 6 colors first. There's a difference in the color options depending on the size of the watch you decide to go for. If you want a smaller watch (the 40mm one), you get to choose between Graphite and Gold, and for the bigger 44mm one, you get to choose between Graphite and Silver.

Galaxy Watch 6 in Graphite

Available for 40mm and 44mm size





Galaxy Watch 6 in Gold

Available for the 40mm only





Galaxy Watch 6 in Silver

Available for the 44mm version only





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic colors

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black

Available for both 43mm and 47mm







Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver

Available for both 43mm and 47mm





