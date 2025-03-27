The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick

A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
If you're in the market for a sleek, premium smartwatch that won't break the bank, we encourage you to check out Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black.

Right now, the 43mm Bluetooth version of this high-end smartwatch is available at a hefty and quite poetic 43% discount, slashing a whopping $170 off the wearable's usual price. This lets you get your hands on one for just under $230, only $10 shy of its lowest price, making the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a no-brainer.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth): Save $170!

$170 off (43%)
Amazon has knocked $170 off the 43mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black. This allows you to score a unit for just under $230. This former flagship still boasts a premium design and offers plenty of features, including Samsung’s body composition functionality. At this price, it’s a solid deal—so don't wait and save today!
Buy at Amazon


Probably the biggest selling point of the timepiece is its flashy look, which can complement an expensive suit on a gala evening or a business meeting. In addition, the rotating bezel, which is the key element of the watch's classic look, makes navigation through the gazillion menus a breeze. So, it has a functional as well as an aesthetic purpose.

Beyond its sleek look and iconic rotating bezel, this former flagship smartwatch comes loaded with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a timepiece of this caliber. You can even measure your body composition, including fat and muscle percentages.

Running on Wear OS, it also lets you download apps straight from the Google Play Store, along with NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. Plus, its battery lasts all day, although you'll probably need to charge it overnight.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may not be Samsung's top-of-the-line wearable anymore, but it's still worth getting, especially when on sale for 43% off. So, don't wait—tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a bargain price today!
