Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is unmissable at 45% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy Watch Ultra may be Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch, but its bulky design doesn't exactly scream style and sleekness. Not to mention that its hefty price tag of about $650 makes it a really tough buy. So, what do you do if you want a stylish Galaxy Watch that goes well with a suit and doesn't break the bank? Well, you act fast and nab a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with this deal right here!
A third-party seller on Amazon is selling this high-end timepiece at a hefty 45% price cut. Thanks to this, you can grab the 43mm Bluetooth variant in Silver for just under $220, saving you $180. Just hurry up, as the offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and might expire soon. Believe us, you do not want to miss out on grabbing this wearable at this price, as our friend here may be an older model, but it still ranks among the best smartwatches on the market.
In fact, being a high-end Galaxy Watch, this handsome fella includes all the health-tracking functionalities you expect a wearable of this caliber to come with. Additionally, it supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you keep tabs on your body's muscle and fat percentages.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a steal at its current discounted price. So, don't dilly-dally and save big today!
A third-party seller on Amazon is selling this high-end timepiece at a hefty 45% price cut. Thanks to this, you can grab the 43mm Bluetooth variant in Silver for just under $220, saving you $180. Just hurry up, as the offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and might expire soon. Believe us, you do not want to miss out on grabbing this wearable at this price, as our friend here may be an older model, but it still ranks among the best smartwatches on the market.
As the 'Classic' part suggests, Samsung's former top-of-the-line smartwatch boasts a traditional design, allowing it to complement both casual and formal clothing. What's more, its rotating bezel allows for easier navigation between the gazillion menus, as there are a plethora of features on board.
In fact, being a high-end Galaxy Watch, this handsome fella includes all the health-tracking functionalities you expect a wearable of this caliber to come with. Additionally, it supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you keep tabs on your body's muscle and fat percentages.
Of course, the watch also supports features such as smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC. It runs on Wear OS, which means you'll have access to the Google Play Store, making it easy to download apps straight to your timepiece. And with the all-day battery life, you won't have to worry about your smartwatch dying on you, though you'll likely need to charge it every night.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a steal at its current discounted price. So, don't dilly-dally and save big today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: