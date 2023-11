Save on select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models at Best Buy while you can

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6, 44mm, BT: now $50 off on Best Buy The Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth connectivity and 44mm case is now discounted on Best Buy. At the moment, the smartwatch goes for $50 less than usual. Other sizes and colors, plus LTE models, are available with the same discount. $50 off (15%) $279 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47mm, BT: save $50 on Best Buy Today only, you've got a limited chance to save $50 on a new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. If you want an extra up to $235 off, all you need to do is trade in an older device in good condition. $50 off (12%) $379 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy

Best Buy is making things even sweeter if you have a suitable device to trade in. At the moment, you can get an extra up to $235 off as a trade-in credit with your purchase, making Samsung 's latest wearables irresistibly cheap.TheSeries is designed to help you stay healthy, connected, and stylish. The(non-Classic) features a bigger screen than its predecessor, so using it is as easy and enjoyable as it gets. It will keep you on track everywhere you go, helping you get enhanced insights on your workout performance and more.This smartwatch also features advanced sleep coaching and personalized HR zones. Boasting an improved BIA sensor, it also gives you much more detailed and correct information on your body composition.If you prefer a larger smartwatch with a stainless steel case and an Eco-Leather band, choose the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic . It has pretty much the same specs, apps, and functionalities as its relative; it’s just the design that’s different. For one thing, this smartwatch has the much-liked rotating bezel.As for the battery, you can expect both wearables to last over a day on a single charge. That’s certainly not as impressive as what you’d get from a Garmin wearable, but it’s decidedly adequate for such feature and sensor-rich devices.Overall, if you’re looking for a new wearable at a bargain price, we suggest you pick theor Watch 6 Classic model you like the most and enjoy Best Buy’s tempting discount while it’s still up for grabs. By all means, both Samsung wearables provide exceptional value for money.