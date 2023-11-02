Save on select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models at Best Buy while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We’ve already entered into November, and with it arrives the much-anticipated holiday shopping season. But it seems you won’t have to wait until the end of the month to get one of the best smartwatches for Android users at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy sells select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models with an irresistible $50 discount.
Best Buy is making things even sweeter if you have a suitable device to trade in. At the moment, you can get an extra up to $235 off as a trade-in credit with your purchase, making Samsung's latest wearables irresistibly cheap.
This smartwatch also features advanced sleep coaching and personalized HR zones. Boasting an improved BIA sensor, it also gives you much more detailed and correct information on your body composition.
If you prefer a larger smartwatch with a stainless steel case and an Eco-Leather band, choose the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It has pretty much the same specs, apps, and functionalities as its relative; it’s just the design that’s different. For one thing, this smartwatch has the much-liked rotating bezel.
As for the battery, you can expect both wearables to last over a day on a single charge. That’s certainly not as impressive as what you’d get from a Garmin wearable, but it’s decidedly adequate for such feature and sensor-rich devices.
Best Buy’s Deal of the Day allows you to pick whichever size and color you wish and still take advantage of the irresistible price cut. What’s more, both BT-only and LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 models are up for grabs at the merchant. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE connectivity, however, comes with a humbler $30 discount.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Series is designed to help you stay healthy, connected, and stylish. The Galaxy Watch 6 (non-Classic) features a bigger screen than its predecessor, so using it is as easy and enjoyable as it gets. It will keep you on track everywhere you go, helping you get enhanced insights on your workout performance and more.
Overall, if you’re looking for a new wearable at a bargain price, we suggest you pick the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic model you like the most and enjoy Best Buy’s tempting discount while it’s still up for grabs. By all means, both Samsung wearables provide exceptional value for money.
