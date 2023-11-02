Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Save on select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models at Best Buy while you can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save on select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models at Best Buy for a limited time
We’ve already entered into November, and with it arrives the much-anticipated holiday shopping season. But it seems you won’t have to wait until the end of the month to get one of the best smartwatches for Android users at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy sells select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models with an irresistible $50 discount.

Best Buy’s Deal of the Day allows you to pick whichever size and color you wish and still take advantage of the irresistible price cut. What’s more, both BT-only and LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 models are up for grabs at the merchant. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE connectivity, however, comes with a humbler $30 discount. 

Galaxy Watch 6, 44mm, BT: now $50 off on Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth connectivity and 44mm case is now discounted on Best Buy. At the moment, the smartwatch goes for $50 less than usual. Other sizes and colors, plus LTE models, are available with the same discount.
$50 off (15%)
$279 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47mm, BT: save $50 on Best Buy

Today only, you've got a limited chance to save $50 on a new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. If you want an extra up to $235 off, all you need to do is trade in an older device in good condition.
$50 off (12%)
$379 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy


Best Buy is making things even sweeter if you have a suitable device to trade in. At the moment, you can get an extra up to $235 off as a trade-in credit with your purchase, making Samsung's latest wearables irresistibly cheap.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Series is designed to help you stay healthy, connected, and stylish. The Galaxy Watch 6 (non-Classic) features a bigger screen than its predecessor, so using it is as easy and enjoyable as it gets. It will keep you on track everywhere you go, helping you get enhanced insights on your workout performance and more.

This smartwatch also features advanced sleep coaching and personalized HR zones. Boasting an improved BIA sensor, it also gives you much more detailed and correct information on your body composition.

If you prefer a larger smartwatch with a stainless steel case and an Eco-Leather band, choose the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It has pretty much the same specs, apps, and functionalities as its relative; it’s just the design that’s different. For one thing, this smartwatch has the much-liked rotating bezel.

As for the battery, you can expect both wearables to last over a day on a single charge. That’s certainly not as impressive as what you’d get from a Garmin wearable, but it’s decidedly adequate for such feature and sensor-rich devices.

Overall, if you’re looking for a new wearable at a bargain price, we suggest you pick the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic model you like the most and enjoy Best Buy’s tempting discount while it’s still up for grabs. By all means, both Samsung wearables provide exceptional value for money.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless