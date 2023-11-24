Defy your limits with the ultra-durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — now £100 off on Amazon UK for Black Friday
If you are a Galaxy user whose hobby is to climb mountains, explore the depths of the ocean, and fight with dangerous monsters — or criminals if you are a fan of Batman and all the vigilante stuff — you'll be happy to learn that Amazon UK is currently selling the most durable Galaxy Watch ever made, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with a sweet £100 discount for Black Friday. Furthermore, both the Bluetooth version and the LTE model are currently discounted by that much, which means you will score savings regardless of the variant you go for.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was made for the active. It sports a case made of titanium and a screen made of sapphire crystal glass. Thanks to this, the watch has amazing durability and can easily survive accidental bashes.
Additionally, its big 590mAh battery can get you through around three days on a single charge with moderate usage, while the 10W WPC-based charging on board will recharge the power cell in slightly over an hour.
With incredible durability, a vast array of health-tracking and lifestyle features, battery life that would make all other Galaxy Watches envious, and now available at a £100 more budget-friendly price, we don't know about you, but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sounds like a truly unmissable deal to us. So, if we are on the same page here, we suggest you act fast and get one now while it's enjoying that sweet Black Friday discount on Amazon UK.
