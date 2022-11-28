Last call: Cyber Monday deals are still live for the excellent Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition





Even if you are not into the sport, it's hard to deny that the two-tone look of the strap is strikingly stylish and fits well with the Watch 5 's flat and minimalistic look. There's also a green accent around the home button and a set of exclusive themes for this watch specifically. If you have an older device to trade in, you can just pick up a Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition for $95 and just rock it for the coolness factor.





Watch 5 Golf Edition (40mm) instant $100 off, more with trade-in This stylized smartwatch will help you track your game and look cool doing it. Comes with golf themes and free subscription to Samsung Smart Caddie. Instant rebate is $100 off, trade-in subtracts $165 more. $265 off (80%) Trade-in $64 99 $329 99 Buy at Samsung Watch 5 Golf Edition (44mm) instant $100 off, more with trade-in The bigger version of the Watch 5 Golf Edition is only $30 more than its 40 mm sibling. Comes with all the software perks to up your golf game. Instant rebate is $100 off, trade in can shave off up to $165 more. $235 off (71%) Trade-in $94 99 $329 99 Buy at Samsung Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition instant $100 off, more with trade-in The Pro version of the Watch 5 Golf Edition comes with a large black titanium casing and 45 mm watchface. There's a $100 off instant rebate, but you can get up to $240 off more if you trade in an old device. $340 off (68%) Trade-in $159 99 $499 99 Buy at Samsung





But golf fans will get additional value from the purchase. Right now the Watch 5 Golf Edition comes with lifetime access to Samsung's Smart Caddie app — a $100 value in its own right. The app makes it extremely easy to find a playfield and get accurate course information during the game thanks to the fact that it is synced with 40,000 courses worldwide. It also gives you a scorecard right on your wrist, so you can track the game effortlessly.





Golf Editions are available for the 40 mm and 44 mm versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the large Galaxy Watch 5 Pro . We've only got hours left until Cyber Monday is gone and through and we can't imagine the deals will hang around for much longer!

Samsung's latest-and-greatest smartwatches are definitely the among the best timepieces you can pair to you Android device. And their niche special edition takes things up a notch with an exclusive band and unique software features that can take your golfing to the next level!