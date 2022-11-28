Last call: Cyber Monday deals are still live for the excellent Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's latest-and-greatest smartwatches are definitely the among the best timepieces you can pair to you Android device. And their niche special edition takes things up a notch with an exclusive band and unique software features that can take your golfing to the next level!
Even if you are not into the sport, it's hard to deny that the two-tone look of the strap is strikingly stylish and fits well with the Watch 5's flat and minimalistic look. There's also a green accent around the home button and a set of exclusive themes for this watch specifically. If you have an older device to trade in, you can just pick up a Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition for $95 and just rock it for the coolness factor.
But golf fans will get additional value from the purchase. Right now the Watch 5 Golf Edition comes with lifetime access to Samsung's Smart Caddie app — a $100 value in its own right. The app makes it extremely easy to find a playfield and get accurate course information during the game thanks to the fact that it is synced with 40,000 courses worldwide. It also gives you a scorecard right on your wrist, so you can track the game effortlessly.
Golf Editions are available for the 40 mm and 44 mm versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the large Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. We've only got hours left until Cyber Monday is gone and through and we can't imagine the deals will hang around for much longer!
