You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

If you’re looking for the most impressive Samsung tablet to date, you’re probably prepared to cough up a lot of money. The good news is that if you’re really fast, you can save a humongous $300 on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB of built-in storage on Best Buy. Since this is part of the merchant’s Deals of the Day, it would’ve expired by tomorrow, so we suggest you take advantage before it ends.

Not counting the trade-in deals at the official Samsung store, this $300 discount on the Beige model is among the largest price cuts we’ve ever seen for the best Android tablet. We should also note that Best Buy offers various storage and color options at reduced prices as part of this 24-hour savings campaign.

With a tablet like this one, anything and everything looks and runs exceptionally well. The 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with HDR10 and 120Hz refresh rates gives you splendid visuals, with not even the slightest details left behind. Aside from giving you all the beautiful imagery you could possibly want, Samsung’s top-of-the-line slate also offers plenty of horsepower.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra runs with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under its hood. The processor pairs quite nicely with 12GB RAM for exceptional performance. The tablet also supports DeX Multitasking mode, boasts quite a sturdy build with an IP68 rating, and has a dedicated microSD card slot, so you don’t have to suffer through the limitations of 256GB of storage.

Battery-wise, this bad boy can keep the lights on for quite some time with its 11,200mAh battery. According to our battery tests, the device lasts about 10 hours of web browsing and approximately seven hours of video playback.

We don’t just beat our gums here – the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is indeed an exceptional device. So, if you’re willing to settle for nothing short of absolute perfection, now’s your chance to get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a bargain price.

