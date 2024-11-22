Amazon's smashing Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it without breaking the bank
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you don't want to splash out on a new high-end Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a slate that definitely deserves your attention right now. Amazon has already launched its incredible Black Friday tablet deals, and this capable mid-ranger is among the tablets that are available at massive discounts.
With its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has the necessary firepower to handle most tasks and even play heavy games like Asphalt 9 smoothly. Plus, its 12.4-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a speedy 90Hz refresh rate offers a solid watching experience without breaking the bank.
In addition to its power and gorgeous display, the slate rocks a huge 10,090mAh battery that has enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. And just like Samsung's more expensive tablets, this bad boy comes with an included S Pen.
Its 256GB storage option is discounted by $200 at the e-commerce giant, which means you can save 29% and snag one for less than $500. This brings the price to its lowest ever, making Samsung's mid-ranger a true bargain. You might want to act quickly, though. The tablet has a lot to offer, and such promos tend to expire pretty fast during shopping events. It would be a true shame if you missed saving big on this awesome slate.
With its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has the necessary firepower to handle most tasks and even play heavy games like Asphalt 9 smoothly. Plus, its 12.4-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a speedy 90Hz refresh rate offers a solid watching experience without breaking the bank.
In addition to its power and gorgeous display, the slate rocks a huge 10,090mAh battery that has enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. And just like Samsung's more expensive tablets, this bad boy comes with an included S Pen.
As you can see, you're getting quite a lot for $500 when going for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with this promo. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button in this article and get your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: