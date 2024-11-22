Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon's smashing Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it without breaking the bank

A Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on a white background
If you don't want to splash out on a new high-end Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a slate that definitely deserves your attention right now. Amazon has already launched its incredible Black Friday tablet deals, and this capable mid-ranger is among the tablets that are available at massive discounts.

Its 256GB storage option is discounted by $200 at the e-commerce giant, which means you can save 29% and snag one for less than $500. This brings the price to its lowest ever, making Samsung's mid-ranger a true bargain. You might want to act quickly, though. The tablet has a lot to offer, and such promos tend to expire pretty fast during shopping events. It would be a true shame if you missed saving big on this awesome slate.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB: Save $200 this Black Friday!

Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 256GB of storage on Amazon and score one for less than $500. The tablet offers fast performance thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset. In addition, its 12.4-inch display delivers a great watching experience without breaking the bank. Act fast and save while you can!
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at the Samsung Store: save up to $350 with trade-in

Samsung lets you save up to $350 with eligible trade-in on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ if you purchase from the Samsung Store.
$350 off (58%) Trade-in
$249 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung


With its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has the necessary firepower to handle most tasks and even play heavy games like Asphalt 9 smoothly. Plus, its 12.4-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a speedy 90Hz refresh rate offers a solid watching experience without breaking the bank.

In addition to its power and gorgeous display, the slate rocks a huge 10,090mAh battery that has enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. And just like Samsung's more expensive tablets, this bad boy comes with an included S Pen.

As you can see, you're getting quite a lot for $500 when going for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with this promo. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button in this article and get your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

