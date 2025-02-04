Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Competitively priced Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now even more affordable after a $120 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S9 FE on a white background.
We already shared that the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has received a generous discount on Amazon and is now available for $131 off its regular price. However, if you're looking for a slightly more compact tablet that won't break the bank, you may want to check out its smaller sibling, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is also heavily discounted.

Right now, Amazon is offering a $120 price cut on the 128GB model, bringing the price down to just under $330. That means you can grab one of the best mid-range tablets for 27% off, scoring a device that usually costs $450 at a bargain price.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB: Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (27%)
The 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is discounted by $120 on Amazon. This allows you to grab one for under $330, making it a true bargain. The slate rocks an Exynos 1380 chipset, giving it fast performance. In addition, it comes with a built-in stylus and offers a good viewing experience. Act fast and save big with this offer today!
Buy at Amazon


Just like its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers solid mid-range performance. Its Exynos 1380 chipset allows it to handle most tasks without a hitch. You might experience occasional slight stutters, but it won't ruin the overall experience.

In addition to speedy performance, our friend here also offers a pleasant viewing experience on a budget, boasting a beautiful 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also ships with an included S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE brings a lot to the table. For less than $330, you'll get a slate with good performance and a gorgeous display that also comes with an included stylus. This is perfect for a deal hunter looking for a capable slate at an affordable price. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score one at a cheaper price now while this promo is still up for grabs!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Samsung stops releasing monthly updates for the Galaxy S21 series
Samsung stops releasing monthly updates for the Galaxy S21 series
Gemini extensions are now accessible from your phone’s lock screen
Gemini extensions are now accessible from your phone’s lock screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless