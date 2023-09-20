Snag a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 256GB of storage and save at Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding a super powerful tablet at a bargain price sure is challenging, especially if you’re not ready to settle for outdated devices. Fortunately, Amazon UK has prepared an exciting offer on Samsung’s flagship slate of yesteryear to make things easier for you. The stunningly beautiful and hugely capable Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can be yours for 28% less than usual, a deal you shouldn’t miss.
Even though the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra already has it’s newer iteration, it’s still a highly desirable gadget (and for a good reason.) This tablet features a large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with high resolution and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this tablet handles basically anything you throw at it without hiccups.
When you need to take important work-related calls, the 12MP front camera with Auto Framing ensures everyone sees you perfectly. And if you need to tackle something more demanding, you can rely on the Samsung DeX platform and turn your device into a fully functioning laptop. Also, unlike the iPad Pro, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features an S Pen in the box for those extra creative times of the day.
To clarify, the 28% discount applies to the 5G-enabled Samsung tablet with 256GB of internal storage. If you don’t need to make phone calls via your slate, you can get the Wi-Fi-only version, which is 19% off at present. Whichever device you choose, know you’re taking advantage of an awesome bargain. After all, it’s not every day that you can get your hands on a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for under £1,050.
The best thing about this deal is that you don’t have to worry about subscribing to carriers or jumping through other hoops to take advantage of this deal. As if the chance to save big on some of the best Android tablets money can buy right now isn’t enough, Amazon UK throws in an extra to make the offer all the more irresistible. If you pull the trigger now, you can get six months of FREE Disney+, a gift worth almost £50.
The OG flagship tablet by Samsung is a worthwhile investment, at least in our opinion. It offers blazing-fast performance, captivating visuals, all-day battery life, and plenty of functionality, giving you incredible value for money. If you were put off by its hefty price tag when it first came out last year, know that now might be a good time to get it at a bargain.
