New Galaxy Tab S8 leaks — no charger?





They are the natural evolution and respective counterparts of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, which came out in August of 2020. S Pen-equipped tablets with software enhancements like Samsung DeX and powerful hardware, making them a good choice for both work and play.





We've already seen the series Galaxy Tab S8 leak — in photos, in renders, and some specs. The rumor mill puts them on track to be the mammoths of the Android tablet market in 2022 — a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage options. Plus, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to have a massive 11,200 mAh battery and support super fast charging with a 45 W brick.





Bad news, though — the latest report from LetsGoDigital says we might not get a charging brick in the box with the Galaxy Tab S8 line. This means that you will either have to use whatever charger you have lying around, or pony up the extra cash to buy a 45 W fast charger from Samsung.





Is this going a bit overboard?





The whole "no charger in the box" trend was started by Apple with the iPhone 12 line. The argument was that it creates less e-waste, as people have a lot of chargers lying around already, and it decreases the iPhone box size, allowing for more iPhones to be transported in a single container, this cutting down on waste linked to logistics as well.





OK, fine, but even Apple was sensible enough to keep including chargers with its iPads. The reason is simple — people buy tablets less often than they upgrade their phones. Therefore, you are less probable to have an old charger that works for a tablet than one that would be able to charge a phone. Plus, iPads still don't support wireless charging, which is something that iPhones do have and further alleviates the absolute need for a charger in the box.





Since these high-tier tablets are kind of supposed to be treated as laptop-tablet hybrids, it feels kind of weird to think about one coming without a wallplug. That's like buying a laptop that comes without a power brick in the box. Maybe I should delete this last sentence before manufacturers start getting ideas?





Of course, there's also the possibility that LetsGoDigital got this piece of info wrong... but they are usually very much on point with their leaks and reports.





Oh, speaking of LetsGoDigital being on point





New renders of the Galaxy S8





We've heard that there will be a grand total of three Galaxy Tab S8 models — Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. So far, we've seen renders and even leaked photos of the real things here and there — the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to have a massive 14.6-inch screen with a super-thin bezel all around and a notch for the selfie camera. The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are supposed to have a more uniform look, with a slightly thicker bezel and clean rectangular screens.





With this fun new report, LetsGoDigital decided to at least give us some eye candy too — renders that aim for accuracy, based on the lastest available rumors, as made by artist Technizo Concept. Feast your eyes on those! Yum, the Galaxy Tab S8 can't come out soon enough! With this fun new report, LetsGoDigital decided to at least give us some eye candy too — renders that aim for accuracy, based on the lastest available rumors, as made by artist Technizo Concept. Feast your eyes on those! Yum, the Galaxy Tab S8 can't come out soon enough!









The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are the hotly anticipated top-tier tablets that should finally be coming out in early 2022. At least that's what the rumors say.