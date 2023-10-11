Grab this Galaxy Tab S7 FE deal on the S Pen-laden warrior while Prime Day is still on!





Knock 40% off the Galaxy Tab S7 FE price on Prime Day! The excellent value tablet with S-Pen stylus from Samsung just got $250 cheaper for Prime Day!



That's right, the 256GB version of the huge 12-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE slate is $250 off from its typical $680 tag and this is one of the best deals on a large and powerful tablet with Samsung's awesome S Pen stylus in recent memory. That's right, the 256GB version of the huge 12-inchslate is $250 off from its typical $680 tag and this is one of the best deals on a large and powerful tablet with Samsung's awesome S Pen stylus in recent memory.





If you want to save more, you can trade in your old tablet with Samsung for additional savings in the form of trade-in credit, too! In any case, we suggest you act fast and grab a Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now since this is a Prime Day deal that may not return for a good while.



Don't let the Galaxy Tab S7 FE midrange status fool you as it is a great productive machine. The Fan Edition slate comes with a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution, powered by a positively ginormous 10,090 mAh battery. If you thought that combo will be great for entertainment, that's because it is. In addition, there is a dedicated slot for a microSD card, a rarity these days, if you think that 256GB won't be enough.





On the performance side of things, it comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood, which delivers a decent performance. The tablet can easily deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, social media, and streaming videos, or even run most but the demanding 3D games with aplomb.



Probably the biggest advantage of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE , however, is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box, thus saving you more money since you won't need to buy a stylus separately.





You can use the included S Pen to sketch, write, or even as a paint brush! Granted, there are newer Samsung tablets in the series, but those are way more expensive and, most importantly, without that generous Amazon Prime Day October discount.