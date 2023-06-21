Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger is once again more affordable; don't miss the opportunity to save on one

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

If you're looking for a new tablet with a large screen, good performance, long battery life, a free stylus, and a price that won't make your bank account cry, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon has a sweet 18% discount on the 256GB WiFi version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Thanks to this discount, you will save $122 if you get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE through this deal.

Right from the beginning, we must note that this is not a high-end device. That said, the Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a solid mid-ranger, and the 8GB of RAM on board give this bad boy a pretty nice performance. In other words, the tablet will be able to deal with day-to-day stuff like web browsing, watching videos, and light gaming without any hiccups.

The tablet also sports a big 12.4-inch screen with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a massive 10,090mAh battery, which should last a whole day without the need to charge.

But the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has one big advantage over most tablets on the market: it comes with its own stylus straight out of the box, saving you extra cash on buying one. And having a stylus means you will be able to write on your tablet as if you were writing on paper and even draw paintings.

With its good performance, own S Pen, huge battery, and large screen, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is suitable for both entertainment and light work. And the best thing is it can now be yours for less. So what are you still doing here? Go and grab a Galaxy Tab S7 FE at a discount while you can!

